Kelsey Asbille Looks Stunning In A Button-Down Shirt And Thigh-High Boots

Kelsey Asbille
Getty | Terry Wyatt

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Kelsey Asbille took Nashville by storm switching up her style from her appearance in Yellowstone. While the actress rocked long dark curls starring as Monica Dutton, this time she opted for a way-shorter bod. Here is the full detail about Kelsey's new appearance that gave her a more youthful look.

Kelsey Looked Astonishing In Thigh-High Boots

Kelsey Asbille
Getty | Mickey Bernal

Kelsey, 31 has spiced up her fashion preference since the filming of season 5 of the renowned Paramount Network shows wrapped up. The movie star who was set to present the Breakout Artist of the Year award to country singer Lainey Wilson at the CMT Artists of the Year awards shows looked stunning rocking a blue button-down shirt that reached her thighs.

She paired the blue long-sleeve shirt with a black mini skirt and a pair of black thigh-high leather boots. Her cropped bob made her look younger. The accessory that piped out of her shirt's neckline added the right sparkle touch to the appearance.  

About The Award Show 

Kelsey Asbille
Getty | Terry Wyatt

Kelsey presented the Breakout Artist of the Year award to Lainey Wilson at the CMT Artists of the Year awards show. The country singer had three songs featured on the Yellowstone soundtrack, and she will also appear on the season 5 cast as a musician named Abby.  

Reports revealed that Yellowstone producer Taylor Sheridan concocted the role with Lainey in mind. Aside from Laine, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, and Alan Jackson, were also awarded the Artists of the Year honors at CMT. 

More Details About 'Yellowstone'

Kelsey Asbille
Getty | Foc Kan

Kelsey reprieved her role as Monica, in the new season. Her character is expecting g a second child with Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). Kelsey noted to ET that she loved her role as a pregnant woman. 

Other cast members on the show are Kelvin Costner who starred as John Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip wheeler, Taylor Sheridan as Travis, and several talents who contributed to the amazing production. Yellowstone season 5 premieres with a special two-hour event Sunday, November 13 on Paramount Network.

How Kelsey Feels About The Future Of 'Yellowstone' 

Kelsey Asbille
Getty | Dimitrios Kambouris

Kelsey spoke about the future of Yellowstone during an interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura. Speaking about the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony which was held at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, Kesley commented about the possible fate of Yellowstone after season 5. The 31-year-old movie star said: "Oh man, you're gonna get me in trouble," 

When asked if the end of season 5 would be the season finale of Yellowstone, Kelsey later chipped, joking: "We shot it. Yes and no. Is that a good answer?"

When ET insinuated that fans will have to wait to see what the future holds, Kelsey quickly agreed.

