Kelsey Asbille Looks Stunning In A Button-Down Shirt And Thigh-High Boots

Kelsey, 31 has spiced up her fashion preference since the filming of season 5 of the renowned Paramount Network shows wrapped up. The movie star who was set to present the Breakout Artist of the Year award to country singer Lainey Wilson at the CMT Artists of the Year awards shows looked stunning rocking a blue button-down shirt that reached her thighs.

She paired the blue long-sleeve shirt with a black mini skirt and a pair of black thigh-high leather boots. Her cropped bob made her look younger. The accessory that piped out of her shirt's neckline added the right sparkle touch to the appearance.