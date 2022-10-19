Aarti Mann Was Loved As Priya On 'The Big Bang Theory' - See Her Now At 44

'Big Bang Theory' Actress Aarti Mann
Getty | Jason LaVeris

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Aarti Mann, an Indian-American actress, is best known for her role as Priya, Raj's younger sister, on The Big Bang Theory. Fans were greatly impressed by the actress despite her minor role. 

According to the plot, Priya had a 24-hour layover while traveling to Toronto and decided she wanted to catch up with Leonard (Johnny Galecki) for a little time before taking off. 

This is basically how Leonard and Priya started dating. However, their romance ended a few episodes later. 

Because viewers adored Aarti's character, many questioned why she abruptly vanished from the show. 

What has the charming and skillful actress been up to since her time on The Big Bang Theory? Find out below.

The Latest

Karol G Shows Off Her 'Thick' Curves In A Bikini

'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Is A Masterpiece With Its Enchanting Visuals And Timeless Story

Robert Downey Jr. Rumored To Reprise Iconic Role In 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

Get The Scoop On Gwyneth Paltrow's Skincare Routine!

Olivia Wilde Stuns In See-Through Braless Dress

Life After 'The Big Bang Theory'

Aarti decided to return to her roots in drama after her appearance on The Big Bang Theory. She appeared in an episode of the television show Leverage in 2012.

Shortly after, the 44-year-old made a cameo appearance on another well-known legal drama, Suits, which starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Meghan Markle. 

In the second season episode of the sitcom, Blind-Sided, Aarti played Maria, a new Harvard graduate Louis (Hoffman) was trying to recruit for the company.

Entertainment

Mila Kunis Stuns In See-Through Top And Underwear

By chisom

Her Time With Shondaland

After her short appearance on Suits, Aarti made guest appearances on a few of Shonda Rhimes' other shows. She was initially hired to play Agent Laura Kenney in Scandal. However, despite her small role, the actress received a larger role on Shonda Rhimes' medical show Grey's Anatomy after a while. Aarti portrayed Holly Harner, a patient sent to the hospital right away after falling down two flights of stairs, in the season 13 episode Leave It Inside.

Mila Kunis Is 'Super Natural' In See-Through Lace Top

Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors

A Cast Member In Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever'

After her brief appearances in TV series, she contributed to a few other dramas, including Love Sonia and Sharon 1.2.3. Not long after her drama productions, Aarti starred in the popular Netflix adult comedy Never Have I Ever.

Aarti's Life Behind The Scenes

Aarti has a life outside of her acting career. The actress resides in Los Angeles together with her husband, Purvesh Mankad. Purvesh is the chief financial officer at Cover Technologies. 

Aarti added an N to the initial portion of his last name to create her stage name: Aarti Mann.

The couple shares a daughter named Nikita, who is their only child. Aarti has a younger brother, Nishad, who is a journalist, while her older sister Kruti also has a career in the entertainment industry. 

Although Aarti doesn't frequently post on social media, she occasionally shares updates about her life on her Instagram page.

Fans still smitten with Aarti can follow her on Instagram and see a few of the movies she was featured in.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress

Kate Hudson Shows Major Cleavage In Sheer Braless Dress

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Kim Kardashian Strips Down To SKIMS Underwear To Show Off Her Fabulous Figure

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Tulle Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.