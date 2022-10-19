Aarti Mann Was Loved As Priya On 'The Big Bang Theory' - See Her Now At 44

Aarti Mann, an Indian-American actress, is best known for her role as Priya, Raj's younger sister, on The Big Bang Theory. Fans were greatly impressed by the actress despite her minor role.

According to the plot, Priya had a 24-hour layover while traveling to Toronto and decided she wanted to catch up with Leonard (Johnny Galecki) for a little time before taking off.

This is basically how Leonard and Priya started dating. However, their romance ended a few episodes later.

Because viewers adored Aarti's character, many questioned why she abruptly vanished from the show.

What has the charming and skillful actress been up to since her time on The Big Bang Theory? Find out below.