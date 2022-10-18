Kate Hudson Shows Major Cleavage In Sheer Braless Dress

Kate Hudson and the rest of the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery cast are out and about for their upcoming movie's press tour and promotions. The thrilling whodunnit comedy sees Hudson's return to the screen after a short break from acting following the success of two films, Music and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, in 2021.

The best part? Hudson is walking the red carpet again and bringing back the early 2000s fashion! The 43-year-old chose a sheer loose-fitted YSL slip dress for the weekend London premiere.