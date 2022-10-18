Kate Hudson Shows Major Cleavage In Sheer Braless Dress

Close up of Kate Hudson
Getty | David M. Benett

chisom

Kate Hudson and the rest of the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery cast are out and about for their upcoming movie's press tour and promotions. The thrilling whodunnit comedy sees Hudson's return to the screen after a short break from acting following the success of two films, Music and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, in 2021.

The best part? Hudson is walking the red carpet again and bringing back the early 2000s fashion! The 43-year-old chose a sheer loose-fitted YSL slip dress for the weekend London premiere.

Bringing Back Vintage Fashion

Kate Hudson at the London International Premier for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Getty | Mike Marsland

Hudson's dress gave a mix of a modern flapper and gypsy style with its plunging V-neckline, thin straps, and sheer diamond mesh on her midriff. The brown dress was a backless number with a floor-length skirt meshed with more light amber material on either side of her thighs.

The Grande finale of Hudson's dress came from her long brown fur coat worn halfway. Everything about her look screamed luxury, class, and fashionista! For hair and makeup, Hudson went subtle with silk-pressed blonde hair falling to her open back and a light palette used on her face.

Creating Memories That Last

Kate Hudson and her partner Danny Fujikawa walk the red carpet in London
Getty | Mike Marsland

Hudson's date to the red carpet was her partner of six years, Danny Fujikawa, who wore a classic tuxedo. The couple engaged each other last September after two children together between 2018 and 2021.

More pictures from the event on Instagram showed the actress with her co-stars having fun on the red carpet as they locked their memory in fun pictures. Amongst the stars were Bautista, Ed Norton, Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Peep Janelle Monae's fab red dress and headgear in the cut.

Early Access At Select Cinemas

Kate Hudson at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere
Getty | Mike Marsland

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the anticipated sequel to the whodunnit comedy mystery Knives Out featuring Ana de Armas and Chris Evans. The only cast member returning to reprise his role as Craig, as he plays Detective Benoit Blanc, the officer who discovers the murderer amongst a group of friends.

The movie would stream exclusively on Netflix two days before Christmas on December 23, but before then, a limited release to selected theatres on November 23. Right in time for Thanksgiving.

Top Ratings Across Board

Close up of Kate Hudson in a YSL dress
Getty | Mike Marsland

Hudson's role almost went to another comedic actress, Kaley Cuoco, but the latter shared her support for her counterpart despite losing the part to her. Clearly, it wasn't a fluke, and the final cast had a synergy that only an ensemble of veterans and newcomers could produce! Already, the movie had solid ratings across the board, from 91% on Rotten Tomatoes to 8/10 on IMDb and 81% on Metacritic.

