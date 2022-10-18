Madonna, Shay Mitchell & Emily Ratajkowski Come Out On TikTok

The 64-year-old pop star recently participated in a TikTok trend where users reveal they are gay by trying to shoot any object into a bin and missing. The Grammy winner posted a short clip following the trend on Sunday. In the video, Madonna appeared to be holding a piece of pink underwear.

She tried throwing it into the trash can and putting in no effort and missed it by several inches. Below the video were the words, "If I miss, I'm Gay!" After missing the can, the True Blue singer threw her hands in the air and looked at the camera before walking away. However, the singer has not officially come out as gay to the public.