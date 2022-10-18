It might seem as though it is coming out season, and celebrities are living in its splendor. Madonna, Shay Mitchell, and Emily Ratajkowski recently tapped into their creativity while seemingly coming out on TikTok. The celebrities' actions were in line with a new viral trend on TikTok. The trend features creators using objects to declare their sexuality.
Madonna, Shay Mitchell & Emily Ratajkowski Come Out On TikTok
The Latest
'We Actually Love You If You Order No Salt': TikToker Shockingly Reveals What They Do Now When Asked For Fresh Fries
Madonna Participate In A Recent Gay TikTok Trend
The 64-year-old pop star recently participated in a TikTok trend where users reveal they are gay by trying to shoot any object into a bin and missing. The Grammy winner posted a short clip following the trend on Sunday. In the video, Madonna appeared to be holding a piece of pink underwear.
She tried throwing it into the trash can and putting in no effort and missed it by several inches. Below the video were the words, "If I miss, I'm Gay!" After missing the can, the True Blue singer threw her hands in the air and looked at the camera before walking away. However, the singer has not officially come out as gay to the public.
Fans Addressed Madonna's TikTok Clip
A lot of fans have concluded that the Dick Tracy actress is gay. A fan also claimed the A-lister has been out as a bisexual for years. The recent TikTok video is not the first time the singer has hinted at her sexual position. In 1991, Madonna had an interview with the LGBTQ+ magazine The Advocate. During the interview, the dancer stated, "Everyone has a bisexual nature." However, she later added that she could be wrong.
The actress participated in the TikTok trend just months after splitting from her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams. The duo had dated for three years before calling it quits. Madonna was first married to Sean Penn for four years, from 1985 to 1989. She was also married to Guy Ritchie for eight years, from 2000 to 2008
Shay Seemingly Comes Out As Bisexual
Canadian actress Shay Mitchell has been open about being attracted to all genders. The actress however did not label herself. She recently posted a video following a TikTok trend which got fans thinking she is bisexual. On October 5th, the 35-year-old did a duet with TikTok user, @NourishedWithTish. The user said, "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?" In the You actress' video, she collapsed into a green velvet couch.
Over the years, Shay has played some sheer characters. In Pretty Little Liars, she played the role of Emily Fields who did not label her sexuality. The actress also played the role of a queer character, Stella on Dollface. Shay also played Peach Salinger in You who was gay.
Emily Apparently Identifies As Bisexual
Emily Ratajkowski also duetted the green velvet couch TikTok trend. In the short clip she posted, the I Feel Pretty actress turned the camera on herself while sitting on a green velvet couch. The actress shared the video amid news of divorce from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The 31-year-old had filed for divorce after Bear allegedly cheated. The duo got married in 2018 and now share their one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. They went their separate ways in September. Emily is now rumored to be dating Brad Pitt.