'We Actually Love You If You Order No Salt': TikToker Shockingly Reveals What They Do Now When Asked For Fresh Fries

Customers can be demanding, but service providers can no longer have it! Two TikTok users, Rando, a.k.a. @randodue, and Will @willdonis joined the growing list of workers voicing out via the platform against demanding clients.

Rando works in a fast-food joint famous for selling burgers and fries, and we all know it's typical to put salt on fries before dumping them in hot oil. However, a new trend of customers who demand "Fries with no Salt " poses a challenge for these food vendors.

The only option is to fry a new batch without salt as their customers want, but there's a trick to it.

What's The Issue?

Rando said they'd prefer if customers ordered no salt in their fries because the fast-food joint now makes their standard fries that way. The gag comes when customers look disappointed to learn they were served no-salt fries from the get-go.

Will joined the trend with a reaction video showing a McDonald's worker throwing fries at a customer who ordered "No-Salt." These customers then asked for "Fresh Fries," and he happily informed them that all fries were fresh. The TikToker explained that they want fresh fries and aren't bothered about the salt.

Conversations On Salted And Non-Salted Fries

Of course, this post's chatter is even more interesting than the subject. One user said they serve customers with such demands as a "dedicated batch of stale fries" as punishment, and Will called it doing the Lord's work, a.k.a. a noble exercise.

Customers in the comments shared their reasoning behind the demands saying they wanted fresh fries. Some agreed it's a nice hack, while others didn't understand why people didn't want warm fries.

"Am I the only one who doesn’t like fresh fries like they gotta be warm yk"

It's A Canadian McDonald's Thing

Another group of commenters called out the original poster and the remixer for complaining about their jobs. In 2015, McDonald's faced 28 OSHA complaints due to workers complaining about burnout.

TikTokers complaining about McDonald's on both sides of the spectrum (workers and customers) are also increasing daily. Based on the hashtag, Will is in Canada, and this is a Canadian McDonald's thing.

Customers Demand More Products

A new product in high demand is causing the workers as much stress as the "No-Salt" Fries - The Waffle Fries. A reaction video showed TikTok user Jamison a.k.a. @_just_jamison frustrated that customers keep showing up while a customer demands another Waffle Fry.

