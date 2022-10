The Boston Celtics are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers as the winningest franchise in NBA history.

And even though 11 of those 17 championships came way back in the day during the Bill Russell era, most Celtics fans won't hesitate to state that the franchise's actual peak came during the 80s.

Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Cedric Maxwell headlined an epic time of Celtics basketball, also marked by their rivalry with Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and the Showtime Lakers.