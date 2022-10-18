Dwayne Johnson Teams Up With Another Action Icon For His New Holiday Movie

Another fan-favorite actor will appear in Red One, a holiday action comedy smash on Prime Video. According to a source on Wednesday, Lucy Liu has joined the cast of the next live-action picture, which also features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson from Black Adam, Chris Evans from Knives Out, and Kiernan Shipka from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Lucy, whose previous works include the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods film, as well as Kill Bill, and Charlie's Angels, has been cast in an unnamed role.

Keep scrolling for more details about the movie.