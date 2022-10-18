Dwayne Johnson Teams Up With Another Action Icon For His New Holiday Movie

Another fan-favorite actor will appear in Red One, a holiday action comedy smash on Prime Video. According to a source on Wednesday, Lucy Liu has joined the cast of the next live-action picture, which also features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson from Black Adam, Chris Evans from Knives Out, and Kiernan Shipka from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Lucy, whose previous works include the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods film, as well as Kill Bill, and Charlie's Angels, has been cast in an unnamed role.

A Global Action-Adventure Comedy

According to Deadline, the plot of the movie, which reunites Dwayne and Jake Kasdan, the director of his Jumanji franchise, remains a secret. Nevertheless, the movie is positioned as a four-quadrant, international action-adventure comedy that creates a brand-new universe for audiences to discover within the seasonal genre.

Cheers To More Teamwork

Since Dwayne and Lucy are well-known action stars, it was a surprise that they had never worked together. However, Red One may only be the first of many films where the two will appear together in the future, thanks to the DC Extended Universe.

Lucy Has Always Been In The TV Industry

While Charlie's Angels star Lucy hasn't been involved in many movies in recent years, she has continued to be very involved in the television industry. She has starred in several highly regarded television series, including Why Women Kill, Difficult People, and of course, Elementary, which aired for seven seasons between 2011 and 2019. 

The talented actress has also recently landed parts in several major motion picture projects, including The Invisibles, Kung Fu Panda 4, where she will once again voice the character Viper, and the upcoming Red One.

A Big Collaboration Of Industries

The Red One project, which Prime won in a competition and was created based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, President of Production at Seven Bucks, would comprise several markets and companies under the Amazon umbrella. 

Chris Morgan penned the story. Meanwhile, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Dwayne are producing through their Seven Bucks company, along with Kasdan, Melvin Mar via the Detective Agency, and Chris via Chris Morgan Productions. Co-producing is Sky Salem Robinson through The Detective Agency. 

Red One will be released over the holiday in 2023. Although it is a long wait, it will be well worth it, and fans wouldn't mind waiting that long.

