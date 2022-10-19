JoJo is stunning in a sheer dress as she poses for a figure-flaunting selfie. The 31-year-old singer and actress delighted her 2.5 million Instagram followers recently, posting an indoor shot while drawing attention to her curves. The "Too Little, Too Late" hitmaker posed angling a hip while in a luxurious and minimalist bathroom, also going for the maxi trend that's currently sweeping Hollywood.
JoJo Stuns In See-Through Dress
Stuns In Sheer Maxi Dress
The photo showed the American pop star posing in front of a giant mirror as she held her smartphone in her left hand. Slipping a black leather coat jacket off her shoulder, JoJo sizzled as she showed off her toned stomach and legs in a sheer brown and embellished dress. Making sure fans saw her matching brown bralette and briefs, the blonde added in a long coat feel via her jacket, plus a pair of strappy and metallic gold heels.
JoJo kept glam with a mani-pedi, also wearing silver ring jewelry and a discreet pendant necklace. She opted to wear her blonde locks in a long bob while also rocking a full face of makeup.
Not Interested In 'Staying Relevant'
Jojo, who has sold over 2.1 million albums, has opened up on her career and fame. Turns out, she isn't into making giant efforts to just stay relevant.
“I’m not interested in freaking myself out by trying to stay relevant. That’s not how I’m going to make my best music. I want my next album to be my best. Something that if I were to die, that album could be what represents me forever," she told Wonderland.
Own Label Imprint
JoJo founded her own label imprint, Clover, in 2017.
“I believe in what Clover Music can be and will be but it is my empathy and compassion that has kept me from signing anyone. I want to make sure that I have the capital and the infrastructure to support an artist in a way that they really deserve to be supported," she continued.
A 'Mad Love' Celebration
Three days ago, JoJo posted to mark six years since the release of her Mad Love album. Sharing the cover and a glam black box case for a record player, she wrote:
"WOW. This album was so important in my life. It was the first official album I put out after fighting for the right to own my voice and put out music with a new label," then admitted she'd been afraid as she thanked fans.