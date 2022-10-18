Helen Flanagan showed up for the NTAs award show looking exquisite. Not only did the mother of three kids spice the show with her looks, but she was also the focal point. The Coronation Street actress glammed up as if she was on a mission to steal the show, undoubtedly, it was a mission accomplished.
Helen Flanagan Stuns In Sexy Dress With Daring Cut-Out
Alluring Beauty Stuns In A Daring Dress!
Helen made a grand entrance that wowed her Instagram followers. As she walked into the show, heads turned in her direction. The ITV star always pulls attention with ease and yet again, she did.
The 32-year-old glammed up in a daring gown with a high slit above her thigh which kept her toned legs on display. The outfit is a turtleneck style with a long tail at the back and a long sleeve hand. It also has a side cut on one side which gives a peek at her midriff.
Her blonde hair was neatly styled and her earrings made a bold statement. She accessorized with a gold clutch and matching gold stilettos. In another slide, the celebrity sat on the bed with roses wrapped around her neck looking all smiles and happy.
Fans were thrilled by this look and they trooped into her comment section to reward her with 13,951likes and is still counting.
Summer Queen!
No one does it better than the summer queen. Earlier this week, she proved that by getting into her beachy mode. The actress looks fabulous in blue denim pants that complimented her figure and a red corset top while smiling at the camera.
Her fans gushed at the surprise as one of her Instagram followers commented with the word, "beautiful".
Family Time Feels Good!
Following Helen Flanagan and Costar, Ryan Thomas' catching up time together, The TV star also shared a clip of her and her kids playing in the woodland park. They were dressed in coats and wellies.
The family spent time at the Lantern parade while Helen suggested this as a perfect way for other parents to bond with their kids during the autumn mood. She also shared a short video of their walk while headed for some pumpkin picking.
About Helen Love Life
Helen has three children with her football fiance, Scott Sinclair. The duo looks happy with their union as they always take turns proclaiming their love for each other. Recently, the athlete surprised his beau by buying her a dream house, which she has not stopped being grateful for.
The house contains a Harry Potter playground for their kids and also a luxurious grey lounge.