Alexandra Daddario is stunning in a braless dress while showing off her curves in a classy way. The HBO actress has made major style headlines after being a high-profile face at Paris Fashion Week 2022, and she delivered another flawless look on her Instagram earlier this week. Daddario, 36, went sheer in a mesh dress, also going for the maxi trend as she highlighted her famous figure. The gorgeous look has gained plenty of likes for the Baywatch star.
Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress
The Latest
Stuns In Sheer Mesh Dress
Looking like a doll as she flaunted her famous blue peepers, Alexandra shared a small gallery, one opening with her photographed close-up. The White Lotus actress thrilled her 22.5 million followers with a piercing gaze, showing off her cleavage in a v-neck, sleeveless, and deep-cut dress in cream. The dress boasted an unusual meshing panel at the chest, one that formed a beaded web and a high collar necklace.
Alexandra also wore her dark hair swept back, plus a gorgeous face of makeup complete with rosy pink lips.
Loves Getting Dressed Up
Daddario has proven high-profile with various brands this year. Alongside being a prominent Dior face, she's also been shouting out Michael Kors on Instagram. But in her personal life, she's much more simple and less glamorous than you'd expect.
"In my normal life when I'm not working, I'm very much a t-shirt, jeans, even sweatpants girl. I've been known to wear bedroom slippers outside," she told In Style. "I love getting dressed up. You feel like a princess for a night. It's fun to play and try new things to help you feel like a different person from the everyday."
Balancing Out The Madness
Daddario is now an A-Lister, a fashion icon, a jet-setter, and a newly-married wife to husband Andrew Form. In 2021, she spoke to Byrdie about staying calm amid both the pandemic and her demanding lifestyle.
The star mentioned a few things that she tried to do and focus on: meditation, connecting with people, yoga once it opened up, and spending time with her partner who helped her deal with it all. She also expressed her gratitude that she didn't go through it alone.
Brand Deals For Popular Star
Daddario now fronts both Alo Yoga and Aerie and has tagged Michael Kors in promotional content on her social media. Chances are, she'll land another brand deal soon.