The movie's stars are Marlon Wayans, who is best known for the Scary Movie series, and Priah Ferguson, who has previously appeared in Netflix's Stranger Things.

Recently, Screen Rant spoke to the duo about how they came up with the humorous father-daughter pairing in the movie and how The Curse of Bridge Hollow differs from the Scary Movie series.

According to Marlon, doing a horror movie that is family-friendly has always been something he wanted to do for his own family. Hence, being a part of Netflix's most-viewed movie made him very proud.