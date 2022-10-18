Hotel Worker Sparks Debate After Sharing How She Was Harassed By A Guest Who Refused Her Rejection

TikTok stills
TikTok | @arianatomlinson2323

TikTok
Ashabi Azeez

A TikTok user has gone viral after claiming a guest at her workplace harassed her after she refused to go on a date with him. The TikToker claimed that the guest wouldn't take no for an answer.

The Latest

Tom Brady Rips Teammates During Bucs Loss To Steelers

Kim Kardashian's Looks Stunning In A Rick Owens Dress Inspired By A Chair

Kaia Gerber Stuns In See-Through Braless Top

This Horror Comedy Is The Most Viewed Movie On Netflix This Week

Hailey Bieber Stuns In Velvet Dress With Thigh-High Slits

The Worker Claimed She Was Harassed By A Guest

In a video with over 759,000 views, TikToker Ariana Tomlinson (@arianatomlinson2323) claims she was asked out on a date by a guest and she refused, telling the man she has a boyfriend. Ignoring her protests, he continued to speak to her and even left her his number. “I don’t know what man needs to hear this, but persistence when you are asking out a girl that said ‘no’ is harassment,” Tomlinson says at the start of her video.

She went on to say that the man kept insisting on taking her out for a drink despite her saying she was interested. She added that the man probably assumed that she was interested because she was being polite.

TikTok

'Only Here For A Paycheck': Sonic Worker And Her Manager Show They Couldn't Care Less About Customers

By Ashabi Azeez

The TikToker Was Scared Of Being Hurt

Tomlinson also claimed that she is scared of being rude and afraid the man in question might hurt her. “At this point, I’m scared to be rude to him, because clearly, he’s not taking no for an answer. I don’t know what he’s going to do to me if I’m rude. I walk to my car alone at 11 pm. He can kill me, I don’t know, I’ve seen Dateline,” she claimed. Captioning the video, she wrote: “Obviously the fear of being k!II3d is a little dramatic but I’ve heard stories…”

Customer Is Flabbergasted That Texas Roadhouse Served Her Kraft Mac And Cheese

McDonald's Worker Shares Tip For Getting Extra Sauce

The Guest Refused The Rejection 

According to Tomlinson, after the stranger left his number, he proceeded to ask if she would be working the next day. She responded that she would, knowing that if she lied he could find out by showing up at her workplace the following day. Despite being rejected, he declared that he would come back to see Tomlinson the next day. She, however, reminded him that she was not interested. Conclusively, Tomlinson noted in her video that incidents like this are the reason women end up being rude to men who approach them, adding that she would have to be rude to the man if he shows up again.

Netizens Reacted In The Comments

TikTok users took to the comments to share their thoughts on the video. Some users speculated that the man may have assumed that Tomlinson was “playing hard to get.” The TikToker, however, noted that repeatedly saying “no” is not a way to play hard to get, as no female would refuse a stranger under the guise of playing hard to get.

Many users sympathized with Tomlinson and shared their own experiences dealing with similar situations. One user advised that she reported the incident to her manager as her employers “have a responsibility to ensure you have a safe workplace.”

Read Next

Must Read

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Tulle Dress

Mila Kunis Stuns In See-Through Top And Underwear

Olivia Wilde Goes Braless To Support Florence Pugh

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Major Cleavage In Touching Reunion With Brendan Fraser

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.