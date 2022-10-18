Hotel Worker Sparks Debate After Sharing How She Was Harassed By A Guest Who Refused Her Rejection

In a video with over 759,000 views, TikToker Ariana Tomlinson (@arianatomlinson2323) claims she was asked out on a date by a guest and she refused, telling the man she has a boyfriend. Ignoring her protests, he continued to speak to her and even left her his number. “I don’t know what man needs to hear this, but persistence when you are asking out a girl that said ‘no’ is harassment,” Tomlinson says at the start of her video.

She went on to say that the man kept insisting on taking her out for a drink despite her saying she was interested. She added that the man probably assumed that she was interested because she was being polite.