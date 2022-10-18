Kim Kardashian can always be guaranteed to make an unusual headline. The billionaire mogul, 41, is currently making headlines as a "space age" dress is deemed to look like her Rick Owens office chair. Kim is known for regularly wearing the futuristic and streetwear-inspired designer, although she's yet to announce any brand deal with Owens. Kim has been showing her office setups in the wake of her 2022 SKKN by Kim skincare launch, and yes, she's decked out the place with Rick Owens furnishings.
Kim Kardashian's Looks Stunning In A Rick Owens Dress Inspired By A Chair
The Latest
Got The Rick Owens Vibes
Three days ago, the SKIMS CEO updated her Instagram and posed in a metallic silver cut-out dress with an edgy vibe. Showing off her 21-pound weight loss as she continues to make headlines for being slimmed-down, the reality star stunned while showing off her toned arms and tiny waist, also flashing a little cleavage.
Kim looked beyond glam as she showcased her icy blonde locks, wearing them down and of course rocking a full face of makeup.
Running Her Office
Rick Owens, now also worn by 25-year-old sister Kylie Jenner, is known for minimalist and super sleek designs, ruched maxi dresses, and skintight finishes. The brand remains high-end despite its associations with streetwear, and a chair from Owens can cost $13,000.
Kim, meanwhile, has been flaunting her interior taste as she shows off the SKKN by Kim office.
Office Chair And Business Mind
The Hulu star this year showed her minimalist style as she promised homeware from SKKN.
"When I started my packaging design process for @skkn it began with natural stones and design elements found within my own home. I always envisioned the skincare collection as one that could be beautiful and simple enough to be on display on any counter, which inspired me to design accessories to compliment the line and elevate any home with the same modern, minimalistic elegance. I am so excited to finally bring you this five-piece collection," she wrote.
Expect Her In Your Home
Kim, who continues to run SKIMS and SKKN by Kim alongside starring on The Kardashians, also told her fans:
"The @skkn Home Accessories are where it’s at. I can’t wait for you guys to bring my calming, minimal vibe into your homes."
In 2021, Kim shut down KKW Beauty amid a massive rebrand, and SKKN by Kim is the result. Fans had already speculated change would come as Kim split from her ex-husband Kanye West last year.