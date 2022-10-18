Hailey Bieber Stuns In Velvet Dress With Thigh-High Slits

The model shared that she and Justin were friends for a long time before things got romantic. They also had conversations about wanting to get married young before they knew they wanted to be together. Hailey and Justin got married in November 2018. The couple privately got married in a courthouse in New York. An official wedding ceremony was held a year later. Hailey got married when she was 21 which was young.

However, she shared that she and Justin have seen a lot for their age and they knew what they wanted. Being married to Justin, Hailey was trolled by the paparazzi. "In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide," she shared. About a year ago, the model indefinitely turned off public comments on Instagram. Presently, only those she follows can comment on whatever she posts.