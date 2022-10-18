Hailey Bieber Stuns In Velvet Dress With Thigh-High Slits

American model and socialite Hailey Bieber recently sizzled in a velvet dress that had two thigh-high slits. The model is constantly rocking gorgeous outfits and flaunting her captivating figure. Hailey looked stunning as she attended her husband's art gallery auction.
Hailey Steps Out In Grandeur
The 25-year-old model accompanied her husband Justin Bieber to his art gallery auction on October 16. The couple looked expectational in their matching black emblems. The 27-year-old singer rocked a black-tie suit with a white shirt while Hailey sizzled in a black velvet dress.
The velvet dress had a plunging neckline and two thigh-high leg slits. The dress also featured sheer lace which was used over the slits. The model styled her brown hair up in a bun while leaving some to fall to her face. She accessorized with dropping silver earrings while she left her neck bare.
Speaking On Relationship Shift During The Pandemic
A lot of celebrities had something to say about how the pandemic affected their relationship. Earlier this year, Hailey shared with Elle how there was a shift in her relationship with Justin during the pandemic. Hailey shared that she and Justin were able to spend solid time together. "It's like this long, extended vacation where we hang out together all the time."
She described. The model also stated the first year of marriage was difficult. However, she has been able to learn new things about herself, Justin, and their marriage. Hailey also shared that although they do have little fights, they always work it out.
Hailey Speaks On Public Marriage To Justin
The model shared that she and Justin were friends for a long time before things got romantic. They also had conversations about wanting to get married young before they knew they wanted to be together. Hailey and Justin got married in November 2018. The couple privately got married in a courthouse in New York. An official wedding ceremony was held a year later. Hailey got married when she was 21 which was young.
However, she shared that she and Justin have seen a lot for their age and they knew what they wanted. Being married to Justin, Hailey was trolled by the paparazzi. "In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide," she shared. About a year ago, the model indefinitely turned off public comments on Instagram. Presently, only those she follows can comment on whatever she posts.
How Hailey And Justin Were First Introduced
Hailey and Justin were first introduced by her father, Stephen Baldwin. Hailey was a 12-year-old while Justin was 14. Baldwin had first introduced himself to the Baby singer before introducing his daughter. The moment was captured in the Today show lobby.
Hailey was standing with her arms crossed. Justin looked her way and performed an involuntary hair flip. Seeing him, she uncrossed her arms to shake his hands and crossed them when she was done. She had looked unimpressed by anything and went back to standing the way he saw her.