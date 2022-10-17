Kim Kardashian's fans are about to enjoy another of the fashionista's fine fashion projects. The 42-year-old business mogul revealed that her latest fabric work will be out on October 18 and she tells fans to get ready to feel their drawers with the limited edition. She also took SKIMS' Instagram page flaunting a look from the collection. Here's all that has been revealed about the new collection.
Kim Kardashian Strips Down To SKIMS Underwear To Show Off Her Fabulous Figure
Body Fitting And Soothing
Kim, who is well known for featuring on her family's reality TV show The Kardashians, has shown her versatility in both entertainment and fashion. One of the TV personality's many talents is her ability to produce lovely clothes. So far, Kim has given fans lovely fashion outfits which include bodysuits and two-piece swimwear. However, fans are about to get another body-flattering experience with the new collection.
The fashionista appeared in two photos wearing shapewear from her new collection. The set flaunted her taut stomach, shapely legs, and firm arms. Kim's caption read:
"skims DROPS OCTOBER 18. NEW FIT EVERYBODY. Bold. Buttery. Best-selling. It's almost time to fill your top drawer with new limited-edition Fits Everybody colors. Join the waitlist"
Kim's Bow At Milan Fashion
Since Kim launched SKIMS, she has been expanding her clothing line. Some of her latest work includes a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. The 41-year-old fashionista launched "Ciao, Kim" which she co-designed with Dolce and Gabbana at their show in Milan. She made a surprise appearance on stage wearing a sleeveless black shiny dress.
She was joined on stage by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce. Kim's mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian, and the designer's three oldest children North, Chicago, and Saint supported Kim as they sat in the front row.
Kim Tells Fans To Brighten Up
As Kim's new cloth collection is set to launch, the business mogul decided to give fans a sneak peek at what to expect. She posed in a bright pink long sleeve body-fitting tee shirt with matching bottoms. As she modeled the bright piece on her Instagram the designer also urged fans to be the first to get her latest work in Sugar Plum, Fuchsia, and Ruby. It also appeared that fans were thrilled by the outfit as the post received over 136, 000 shortly after it was posted.
More on 'Ciao, Kim'
Kardashian had posted teasers about her new collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana online. She was recently seen leaving the offices of the fashion house, dressed in a fabulous black catsuit. She had also shared a video that featured her sitting in the backseat of a car eating pizza while paparazzi tried to take pictures of her. Kim also posted a black-and-white clip that showed her getting out of a private plane.
She accepted flowers while walking past the paparazzi. The video ended with the hashtag #CiaoKim. It is clear that there is no limit to Kim's fashion ambitions and fans will most likely be getting more nice pieces in the future.