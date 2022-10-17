Kim Kardashian Strips Down To SKIMS Underwear To Show Off Her Fabulous Figure

Kim, who is well known for featuring on her family's reality TV show The Kardashians, has shown her versatility in both entertainment and fashion. One of the TV personality's many talents is her ability to produce lovely clothes. So far, Kim has given fans lovely fashion outfits which include bodysuits and two-piece swimwear. However, fans are about to get another body-flattering experience with the new collection.

The fashionista appeared in two photos wearing shapewear from her new collection. The set flaunted her taut stomach, shapely legs, and firm arms. Kim's caption read:

"skims DROPS OCTOBER 18. NEW FIT EVERYBODY. Bold. Buttery. Best-selling. It's almost time to fill your top drawer with new limited-edition Fits Everybody colors. Join the waitlist"