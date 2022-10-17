‘Cobra Kai’ Star Ralph Macchio Reveals Why He Refused To Be A Part Of Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ Remake

Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio
In the martial arts movie The Karate Kid from 1984, Ralph Macchio played Daniel LaRusso for the first time. The actor later starred in the two later sequels of the movie released in 1986 and 1989. He has kept up his portrayal of Daniel on the Netflix-exclusive, critically praised series Cobra Kai since 2018. 

When a remake of The Karate Kid was ongoing, Will Smith asked Ralph to be a part of the project, but the actor declined the invitation. 

Ralph Explains His Reason For Declining

In his brand-new autobiography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, which described how the iconic movie series helped him become famous, the Cobra Kai actor explained why he declined Will's offer. The memoir will be available on Amazon on Tuesday, October 18.

Ralph told Fox News Digital that one of his reasons for declining the role was that Will did not categorically offer him a big role. He said, "He [Will] just said, ‘Any involvement you want, we could figure it out.’ He wanted me to feel comfortable with it going forward.'"

Ralph first learned that a remake of the 1984 movie was being developed in 2008 and that the Oscar winner was serving as producer. Ralph wrote in his book that it was "a jarring moment" for him after discovering that a new version of the film was being created without any of the original stars. 

Ralph Expresses His Disappointment

The actor, 60, was obviously disappointed when he learned that none of the original characters were included in the adaptation. He said that he was "caught off guard" when a reporter asked him about the news.

He responded that he "was hoping there would be more original content coming out of Hollywood soon." 

However, Ralph also wished everyone involved in the remake luck and success as he added that it was good to know the narrative still had significant importance.

The Exaggerated News Headline

Another reason Ralph declined the invitation to be a part of The Karate Kid remark was due to the exaggerated news headlines from his innocent interview. The day after Ralph's interview, a story with the headline "Macchio Slams Remake" was published. 

As a result, Will called 48 hours later to clarify the exaggerated newspaper headline. It was at this point that the actor said Will offered to include him in the remake in any way he wanted and declared that the door was open.

"I just said, ‘You know what, I’m going to stand back, be a fan and see what you guys come up with,’" Ralph recalled. "I think the legacy stands on its own, and I didn’t have any great desire to fit a square peg in a round hole if you will." 

Ralph added that he didn't know enough about the remake and what they wanted to do for him to participate in it. He concluded, "They reimagined it and made a film that turned out to be quite successful and fairly well-crafted. It did well, but only in my view, it enhanced the legacy of the original."

Preserving A Legacy

After appearing in three Karate Kid movies in the 1980s, Ralph essentially declined Will’s offer because he didn't want to tarnish the legacy of the original movie with a petty scheme or money grab.

With Ralph's explanation, it is understandable why he refused to star in the Will Smith remake of the movie. It is also good to see that he holds no grudges against Will and still rates the remake highly. 

