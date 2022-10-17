‘Cobra Kai’ Star Ralph Macchio Reveals Why He Refused To Be A Part Of Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ Remake

Another reason Ralph declined the invitation to be a part of The Karate Kid remark was due to the exaggerated news headlines from his innocent interview. The day after Ralph's interview, a story with the headline "Macchio Slams Remake" was published.

As a result, Will called 48 hours later to clarify the exaggerated newspaper headline. It was at this point that the actor said Will offered to include him in the remake in any way he wanted and declared that the door was open.

"I just said, ‘You know what, I’m going to stand back, be a fan and see what you guys come up with,’" Ralph recalled. "I think the legacy stands on its own, and I didn’t have any great desire to fit a square peg in a round hole if you will."

Ralph added that he didn't know enough about the remake and what they wanted to do for him to participate in it. He concluded, "They reimagined it and made a film that turned out to be quite successful and fairly well-crafted. It did well, but only in my view, it enhanced the legacy of the original."