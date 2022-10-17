Mila Kunis Dishes On Her Favorite Foods & What She Eats In A Day

Close-up picture of Mila Kunis
The 39-year-old is a pro at maintaining a healthy diet. While promoting the Netflix movie The Luckiest Girl Alive, Mila Kunis recently visited Harper's Bazaar. She revealed everything she eats throughout the day, from when she wakes up until she goes to bed. You're in for a surprise if you anticipate three-course meals from a personal chef.

Keep reading to find out more.

She Starts Her Day With A Cup Of Coffee

Mila Kunis stuns at the premiere of her new movie
A cup of "old school drip coffee" with some frothed Silk Oat Milk Creamer is how the busy mom begins her day. She appears to enjoy her morning coffee on an empty stomach because she waits until her children have left for school before consuming whatever is still on their plates.

Mila will prepare herself a mid-morning snack if the items her children left behind don't work. "So I'll eat it, which isn't satiating," she confessed. "I have this thing against wasting food. I'll make myself some avocado toast. I grab whatever bread we have. And again, it's healthy because I have children, and so you try to do as much as you can."

Entertainment

Kunis Gets Creative With Meals

Mila Kunis looks drop-dead gorgeous in black dress
According to Kunis, she and Kutcher can now have a tag-team lunch because they both work from home these days. She says, "We'll mishmash something together out of the fridge." In a classic move for busy parents, Kunis is also a big fan of meal delivery services and produce delivery services like Imperfect Food and Misfits Market.

As for dinner, Kunis comes up with a unique dinner. With a salad or grain base and vegetables, the family will occasionally have a "make-your-own-bowl" night. "Everything-but-the-kitchen-sink meals" are served on Fridays with the primary objective of cleaning out the refrigerator. Food is sometimes delivered by Kunis's mother, who lives nearby, and includes some traditional Russian and Ukrainian dishes that Kunis seems to enjoy.

Mila Loves Having Ice Cream

Mila Kunis looks Chic in green sweatshirt
The real fun begins right after dinner. According to Kunis, she allows her kids to "have a bite of something sweet." "Then they go to bed, and my husband and I open the freezer and have ice cream every night," she continued. Because they're adults, as Kunis so aptly puts it.

In case you didn't know, Kunis loves ice cream so much that she had difficulty deciding on a favorite flavor. Two favorites are McDonald's soft serve and Thrifty brand ice cream (Chocolate Malted Crunch and Thrifty brand Rocky Road). "Yes, I know the machines are often broken, but it is some damn good soft serve."

On-Screen Lovers To Real life Sweethearts

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher at a red-carpet event
The two first connected while working together on That '70s Show as the on-again, off-again couple Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso. It would be nearly 15 years before the two began dating off-screen.

A few years later, the couple is happily married with two children.

