Mila Kunis Dishes On Her Favorite Foods & What She Eats In A Day

According to Kunis, she and Kutcher can now have a tag-team lunch because they both work from home these days. She says, "We'll mishmash something together out of the fridge." In a classic move for busy parents, Kunis is also a big fan of meal delivery services and produce delivery services like Imperfect Food and Misfits Market.
As for dinner, Kunis comes up with a unique dinner. With a salad or grain base and vegetables, the family will occasionally have a "make-your-own-bowl" night. "Everything-but-the-kitchen-sink meals" are served on Fridays with the primary objective of cleaning out the refrigerator. Food is sometimes delivered by Kunis's mother, who lives nearby, and includes some traditional Russian and Ukrainian dishes that Kunis seems to enjoy.