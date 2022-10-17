Here's Everything You Need To Know About 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Good news to all Yellowstone fans who have been impatiently awaiting the new season to pick up where the previous season left off. Finally, season 5 is almost here! The Yellowstone franchise's flagship series is one example of how the Yellowstone universe has rapidly expanded. Hence, the reason for the fifth season.

The drama series, starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley, debuted on the Paramount Network in 2018. With over 11 million viewers tuning in for the season four finale in 2021, Yellowstone was one of the most-watched TV series of the year.

Keep scrolling for additional information on what to anticipate from the upcoming season.