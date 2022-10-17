Here's Everything You Need To Know About 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Yellowstone Billboard
Getty | AaronP/Bauer-Griffin

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Good news to all Yellowstone fans who have been impatiently awaiting the new season to pick up where the previous season left off. Finally, season 5 is almost here! The Yellowstone franchise's flagship series is one example of how the Yellowstone universe has rapidly expanded. Hence, the reason for the fifth season.

The drama series, starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley, debuted on the Paramount Network in 2018. With over 11 million viewers tuning in for the season four finale in 2021, Yellowstone was one of the most-watched TV series of the year. 

Keep scrolling for additional information on what to anticipate from the upcoming season.

A Continuation From Season 4 Finale

Yellowstone Season 5 continued the bloody events of Season 4's finale, as fans must have anticipated. Beth (Kelly Reilly), who is regarded as the true mastermind behind all activities at the Yellowstone-Dutton Ranch, tricked her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) into killing his biological father, Garrett (Will Patton). Beth believed Garrett had it coming once it was discovered that he had authorized the attempted assassinations of John (Kevin Costner), Beth, and Kayce (Luke Grimes) in Season 3. She also made sure to hold onto the evidence to keep Jamie under control and out of the governor's race. As a result, their father is now the only Dutton running for office.

In this new season, it's basically Beth's world, with everyone else just living in it, as she's now the one with the upper hand in almost everything. She also recently got married to Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and witnessed her father's new, perplexing vegan close buddy (Piper Perabo) leaving for jail.

Is There A Trailer For Season 5?

Two weeks ago, Paramount unveiled the first complete trailer for the series, which featured some significant revelations. Watching the trailer is essential to getting a sneak peek at the upcoming fifth season.

The full-length trailer of the upcoming season revealed that John Dutton won the governor's race, and the Dutton family is now on their way to Helena. However, it is evident that it won't be simple, as John has "no friends in the building." It also appears he will be at odds with Jacki Weaver's Caroline Warner.

The Release Date?

On Sunday, November 13, Yellowstone will return to Paramount Network for Season 5 with a special two-hour event. Subsequent episodes will air every week. The 14 episodes in Season 5 will be split into two groups of seven episodes each. Although this is the biggest season to date, it's not yet known how long the midseason break will last. 

The executive producer of the series, David C. Glasser, recently gave TV Insider a little teaser on what to look forward to in the upcoming season.

"Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody — where our story starts and what has happened," David revealed.

Will There Be New Cast Members?

All fan-favorite cast members will be back for the upcoming season. However, there are four new cast members in the picture. They include a musician named Abby, played by country music performer Lainey Wilson, and a cowboy named Rowdy, played by actor Kai Caster. Dawn Olivieri, who fans may recognize from 1883, will play a corporate shark named Sarah Atwood, while Lilli Kay will portray one of the Duttons' assistants.

Without any question, going by the trailer, Season 5 of Yellowstone will be so thrilling. 

