Emma Corrin Puzzles Fans With A Goldfish-In-A-Bag Dress At 'My Policeman' Premiere

Close-up picture of Emma Corrin
Getty | Jeff Spicer

Entertainment
chisom

Emma Corrin made a bold statement at the 66th BFI London Film Festival's My Policeman premiere on Saturday at the Royal Festival Hall. Corrin, who co-stars in the queer romantic drama My Policeman with Harry Styles and David Dawson, attended the film's premiere wearing an ensemble that was a perfect fit for their eccentric sense of style. The collection referred to early internet visual motifs like dolphins, sunsets, and the earth but turned them into something more mystical. Corrin's most recent outfit is straight off the runway; it debuted last month in an arcade in London's Soho as part of Anderson's spring/summer 2023 show.

Scroll to see the dress.

The Latest

Here's Everything You Need To Know About 'Yellowstone' Season 5

'The Guy Behind Me Passed Out!': This Brutal Horror Movie Is Causing People To Faint And Vomit In Movie Theaters

Mila Kunis Dishes On Her Favorite Foods & What She Eats In A Day

Boxing Fans React To 214-Lb Deontay Wilder Knocking Out Robert Helenius

Jonathan Owens Reveals How Simone Biles Sometimes Schools Him On Football

A Dreamy Red-Carpet Look

Emma Corrin stuns at the policeman premiere
Getty | Anadolu Agency

The 26-year-old was dressed in a multicolored, one-shoulder JW Anderson minidress with an unconventional pattern shaped to resemble a goldfish trapped in a plastic bag.

The clothing for movie star Emma was tied on their shoulder with a length of crimped material fanning out to the side to resemble the knotted seal on a bag. The outfit ended high above the knee.

The outfit was predominantly olive green in color, with hints of black and white and a bright orange section in the middle. However, they finished their look with a pair of open-toe kitten heels, revealing the black tattoo on their leg.

Entertainment

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

By Ashabi Azeez

Emma And David Dawson Shares Chemistry On The Red-Carpet

Emma Corrin and David Dawson at the red-carpet
Getty | Anadolu Agency

On the red carpet, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, who play Marion and Patrick respectively, demonstrated that they are screen pals turned best friends! Harry Styles, who plays the romantic lead in the film, was conspicuously absent from the festivities, but he had previously told MailOnline that he was "gutted" not to be going with his co-stars.

In the upcoming movie, Emma plays a woman who falls in love with Tom (played by Harry Styles) before the two become involved in a love triangle with an older man, Patrick. The movie opens in theaters on October 21 and will be available to stream on Prime Video on November 4.

Mindy Kaling Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss In Sexy Skintight Mini Dress

Watch Gal Gadot's Stylish Outfit Changes

Coming Out In 2021

Emma Corrin looks beautiful while smiling
Getty | David M. Benett

The 26-year-old actor gained notoriety for portraying Princess Diana in the most recent season of The Crown and will also star in the upcoming Lady Chatterley's Lover adaptation. They have been transparent about their gender transition, changing their Instagram bio to read "they/them" in July 2021.

Emma added that they were "very, very lucky" that their parents had supported their efforts to explore their gender identity.

Challenges In Playing Roles That Are Non-Binary

Emma Corrin stuns in sheer blue dress
Getty | David M. Benett

Being non-binary and having to play female roles sure isn't a piece of cake, even for Emma who sports a chest binder; they recently discussed how uncomfortable some of their acting jobs' attire made them feel.

Speaking to Vogue, Emma admitted that it was challenging to perform in Lady Chatterley's Lover and play Marion in My Policeman while wearing bras.

Read Next

Must Read

Olivia Wilde Addresses 'False Narrative' About Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Mindy Kaling Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss In Sexy Skintight Mini Dress

Simone Biles Welcomes ‘Baby Biles’ To Her Family

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

This Lily Collins Thriller Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.