Emma Corrin Puzzles Fans With A Goldfish-In-A-Bag Dress At 'My Policeman' Premiere

Emma Corrin made a bold statement at the 66th BFI London Film Festival's My Policeman premiere on Saturday at the Royal Festival Hall. Corrin, who co-stars in the queer romantic drama My Policeman with Harry Styles and David Dawson, attended the film's premiere wearing an ensemble that was a perfect fit for their eccentric sense of style. The collection referred to early internet visual motifs like dolphins, sunsets, and the earth but turned them into something more mystical. Corrin's most recent outfit is straight off the runway; it debuted last month in an arcade in London's Soho as part of Anderson's spring/summer 2023 show.

