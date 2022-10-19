Rebel Wilson Stuns In Lace-Trimmed Dress At The Academy Museum Gala

Rebel ensured that her public appearance doubled up as an ambassador one: she fronts body lift and anti-wrinkle company Emface. Rebel posted to Instagram before hitting the red carpet, sharing a selfie and writing:

"Enjoying the results of #Emface as I headed to the Academy Museum Gala last night. My face looks effortlessly snatched and glowing!"

She added that she was 100% pleased with the results. Rebel also fronts the wellness gummies brand Olly alongside actress Kaley Cuoco.