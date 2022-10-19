Rebel Wilson is stunning in a sleek black look and heels as she attends a high-profile event and shows off her 80-pound weight loss. The Australian actress, 42, was one of the faces attending this year's Annual Academy Museum Gala, where she rocked up looking flawless in a chic velvet dress with a plunging neckline and a lace trim. The Pitch Perfect star was all smiles as she showcased her shrinking frame - she also wound up sparking engagement rumors after a ring was spotted on her finger.
Rebel Wilson Stuns In Lace-Trimmed Dress At The Academy Museum Gala
Stuns In LBD
Photos showed the blonde looking sensational as she posed in a long-sleeved and midi-length dress. Going for crushed velvet and a sophisticated finish, the Olly partner flashed a little chest with her v-neck dress, one affording understated elegance vibes, plus a girly feel from the lace trim. Rebel added in black platform sandals to match her dress, also sporting a bold red lip and her blonde hair down and sleek. She added in a warming blush and defined brows. The event, hosted by Rolex, also welcomed the likes of actress Halle Berry and singer Selena Gomez.
A Little Promo For The Night
Rebel ensured that her public appearance doubled up as an ambassador one: she fronts body lift and anti-wrinkle company Emface. Rebel posted to Instagram before hitting the red carpet, sharing a selfie and writing:
"Enjoying the results of #Emface as I headed to the Academy Museum Gala last night. My face looks effortlessly snatched and glowing!"
She added that she was 100% pleased with the results. Rebel also fronts the wellness gummies brand Olly alongside actress Kaley Cuoco.
Staying Honest
Earlier this fall, Rebel made headlines for actually admitting to a bit of weight gain, this amid her massive weight loss since declaring 2020 her "year of health."
"I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control. But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself."
In the reveal, Rebel admitted that she had gained three kilos during her short stay, but she refused to let it get her down.
Says You're More Than Just Your Weight
Rebel continued with a positive message, adding:
"But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you 💗."