Hailey Bieber Causes A Stir With Her Red Hair

Hailey Bieber
Getty | Steve Granitz

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

American model Hailey Bieber blew the internet with her recent look. The wife of singer Justin Bieber is on the lips of many, thanks to her beautiful red hair.

Serving gorgeous looks is a norm for Hailey but this particular one kills it all. The fashion industry must be grateful for her contributions to these gorgeous looks. However, her followers are more grateful for sharing this look with them.

The Latest

Here's Everything You Need To Know About 'Yellowstone' Season 5

'The Guy Behind Me Passed Out!': This Brutal Horror Movie Is Causing People To Faint And Vomit In Movie Theaters

Mila Kunis Dishes On Her Favorite Foods & What She Eats In A Day

Boxing Fans React To 214-Lb Deontay Wilder Knocking Out Robert Helenius

Emma Corrin Puzzles Fans With A Goldfish-In-A-Bag Dress At 'My Policeman' Premiere

It's Spooky Season!

Hailey Bieber
Getty | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

The 25-year-old chose to show off her new looks with her 48.7million followers on Instagram. No one rocks red hair better than Hailey, looking so exquisite while adding pop to the color.

She wore a white sleeveless top as she posed for the camera. Her makeup was eyeliner with red lipstick that made a statement.

As usual, the runway queen captivated the hearts of many of her followers who rewarded her with 2,536,658 likes in return.

Entertainment

Mila Kunis Is 'Super Natural' In See-Through Lace Top

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Enthralling In Red!

Hailey Bieber
Getty | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

In a Tiktok video, Bailey filmed herself in the mirror while everyone in the comments drooled. Her red hair was tied up with some strands covering her face in a fringe style, while her nails were neatly polished in black.

Her white sleeveless top left her neck bare and highlighted some parts of her toned arms.

Her makeup was a nude touch with red lipstick and a soft red blush. A fan commented that it was iconic while others sent in lovely remarks also.

Mila Kunis Stuns In See-Through Top And Underwear

Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors

Is Hailey Bieber And Selena Gomez On Good Terms?

Hailey Bieber
Getty | Taylor Hill

Following Hailey's union with musician Justin Beiber, gossip has been wavering that the model stole her hubby from his former love interest, Selena Gomez. Surprisingly, Selena and Hailey took a photograph together which seems unbelievable to some fans.

The pair showed up at the Academy Museum Of Motion Picture's 2nd Annual Gala Saturday Night In Los Angeles looking all smiles weeks after Hailey denied rumors of stealing her husband from his ex-girlfriend, Selena.

Selena and Hailey's display of friendship came from an attempt to debunk rumors. Hailey, on the other hand, has said that she can't mess with anyone's relationship. Hence, the relationship between her and her husband was born out of love.

"I can say point blank that I was never with him when he was involved with anybody," Hailey said in reference to the rumor that she snatched Justin from his ex-girlfriend.

A Peek At Hailey And Justin Bieber's Love Life 

Hailey Bieber
Getty | Steve Granitz

The duo met in 2009 during one of his show appearances. The video was documented in a clip that spread on the internet at the time. However, Hailey and Justin were introduced to each other in their teens by Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin. After three years, they reconnected during the back-and-forth issues in Justin and Selena's relationship.

In 2016, Hailey and Justin started dating but broke up, after which they resolved their differences in 2018 and got married in September 2018.

Read Next

Must Read

Mila Kunis Stuns In See-Through Top And Underwear

Olivia Wilde Goes Braless To Support Florence Pugh

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Tulle Dress

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Mila Kunis Is 'Super Natural' In See-Through Lace Top

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.