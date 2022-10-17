Hailey Bieber Causes A Stir With Her Red Hair

Following Hailey's union with musician Justin Beiber, gossip has been wavering that the model stole her hubby from his former love interest, Selena Gomez. Surprisingly, Selena and Hailey took a photograph together which seems unbelievable to some fans.

The pair showed up at the Academy Museum Of Motion Picture's 2nd Annual Gala Saturday Night In Los Angeles looking all smiles weeks after Hailey denied rumors of stealing her husband from his ex-girlfriend, Selena.

Selena and Hailey's display of friendship came from an attempt to debunk rumors. Hailey, on the other hand, has said that she can't mess with anyone's relationship. Hence, the relationship between her and her husband was born out of love.

"I can say point blank that I was never with him when he was involved with anybody," Hailey said in reference to the rumor that she snatched Justin from his ex-girlfriend.