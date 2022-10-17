Joe Rogan Is Not Pleased With This 'Stupid' Avenger

Joe Rogan's opinions would always cause light chatter on the internet, thanks to his firm stance. The UFC commentator is famous for stirring up drama in the fighting space, especially with his game analysis on his podcast.

He signed a multi-year deal with Spotify to exclusively air his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, while he shares clips on his YouTube channel. One of his exciting takes came during the Avengers movie peak as he compared Marvel and DC characters.

It's a common debate so we aren't surprised Rogan jumped on it.