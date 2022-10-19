Brooke Burke Shows Off Her Killer Abs In A Bikini

Brooke Burke
Getty | Alex Goodlett

Entertainment
Geri Green

Brooke Burke is sizzling in a skimpy bikini as she flaunts her sensational figure at 51. The Brooke Burke Body founder and former TV star continues to turn heads with her jaw-dropping and fit body, and a recent Instagram update has seen her open up on it all.

Brooke, who is a fan of intermittent fasting and practices a mix of yoga and Pilates amid cardio exercises, posted while enjoying a beach day and in a plunging yellow bikini. She showed off her super-toned abs, tiny waist, and trim legs, also flaunting her golden tan while in her banded swimwear.

The Latest

Karol G Shows Off Her 'Thick' Curves In A Bikini

'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Is A Masterpiece With Its Enchanting Visuals And Timeless Story

Robert Downey Jr. Rumored To Reprise Iconic Role In 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

Get The Scoop On Gwyneth Paltrow's Skincare Routine!

Olivia Wilde Stuns In See-Through Braless Dress

Stuns In Bikini At 51

Brooke Burke
Getty | Rachel Luna

All smiles as she enjoyed the shorefront, the former Wild On! star wrote:

"@dailymail 👙 when asked my opinion on "women my age and #bikinis "... I'm not quite sure I understand the question. Is your age a limitation, or an opportunity to go deeper In exploring your self-confidence?"

Brooke added that she feels that string bikinis are her "fave," hands-down, adding that women should dress for themselves and not factor age into it. She then promoted her Brooke Burke Body business.

Entertainment

Mila Kunis Stuns In See-Through Top And Underwear

By chisom

Building A 'Popular' App

Brooke Burke
Getty | Steve Granitz

Brooke joins celebrities including model Jordyn Woods in making fitness a business.

"I designed an app which speaks to that. It has been very popular. If you focus just five minutes on one area it does indeed make a difference," she has stated, per Daily Mail.

Brooke is also a fan of building up strength via small increments - in her books, starting with just five minutes of activity per day is the foundation and you can build up from there.

Mila Kunis Is 'Super Natural' In See-Through Lace Top

Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors

SoCal Perks

Brooke Burke
Getty | Alex Goodlett

Brooke often posts poolside workouts as she promotes her app on social media. Plenty of photos show the star in the California sunshine, something she also mentioned while discussing enjoying outdoor exercise.

"It is my escapism," she continued. "I love to get out and walk and am really blessed with good weather in Southern California. I love to walk in my neighborhood, I get to say hello to my neighbors, it's a good social plus."

Joining The Age-Defying Stars

Brooke Burke
Getty | MEGA

Brooke is not alone in defying her age in Hollywood. Also looking decades younger than their years are actress Halle Berry, singer Jennifer Lopez, and talk show host Kelly Ripa. Brooke is active on both her Instagram and the Brooke Burke Body one. Follow either account for more details on her plans!

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress

Kate Hudson Shows Major Cleavage In Sheer Braless Dress

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Kim Kardashian Strips Down To SKIMS Underwear To Show Off Her Fabulous Figure

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Tulle Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.