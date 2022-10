Ashley began her career as a child dancer and was on Days of our Lives as early as 2004.

“Kids can be mean and jealous,” she told Cosmo. “At the time, it wasn’t cool to be on TV. Every week, I was working on commercials and all the kids would see me. I got bullied and hated it. But I was really proud, and it made me more determined to get on a TV show. My parents said if I did, I could be home-schooled. So I tried and tried and tried, and when I did, it was the best day of my life.”

In 2009, Benson was cast in the hit series Pretty Little Liars, a show that also made costar Shay Mitchell a household name.