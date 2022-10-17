Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In See-Through Bedazzled Dress

The new album is Carpenter's fifth album and is full of subtle references to her love triangle with Joshua Basset and Olivia Rodrigo. Emails I Can’t Send was No. 23 on the all-genre Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks. Speaking on what inspired the album’s title, the Eyes Wide Open singer said the album “captures a really important time in my life.”

She went on to explain, “When I wrote the actual title track, I was [using] one of the emails that I had written to myself, and I just said out loud: ‘That’s the name of the album!’” “Then every song kind of came from that place. Every song came from those emails or messages or whatever my way of coping was at the time. I think it captures a really important time in my life,” she explained.