Sabrina Carpenter is currently halfway through her new album tour through the USA. The 23-year-old singer has been dishing out hot and super stylish outfits including the gray catsuit she wore to the Michael Kors show during NYFW, and the glittering hibiscus gown she donned on the MTV VMAs black carpet.
Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In See-Through Bedazzled Dress
Bedazzled Glam
Carpenter looked absolutely stunning in a see-through bedazzled dress for her Emails I Can't Send tour. The Skinny Dipping singer played a show in Baltimore, Maryland, and shared a series of photos on Instagram, capturing her night at the Rams Head Live. She donned a sparkly see-through minidress with a sea-green ruffled hem.
The sheer sleeves were decorated with rhinestones. She wore the minidress over a black bra and underwear set. She finished off the look with glowy face makeup, adding a pair of cognac brown knee-high boots.
Gorgeous In Pink
Another photo showed Carpenter posing in a pink bodycon dress with matching pink arm warmers. Her blonde hair was styled in a half-up ponytail. She accessorized with simple hoop earrings and glowy makeup. Other photos from the show showed the singer having fun with her band on stage, eating takeout fries. The last slide featured a close-up photo of the Evolution singer holding a microphone to her mouth with a lipstick-red heart drawn on her hand and her manicured nails on display.
Fifth Album Tour
Carpenter announced her tour for Emails I Can’t Send on August 15, while revealing the date schedule, locations, and venues for 12 shows, with ticket presales starting the following day. Tickets were available on sale starting from August 19, although American Express Card Members had the option of buying on pre-sales starting from Wednesday, August 17 through Thursday, August 18.
The album tour kicked off in Orlando, Florida, on September 28th at Hard Rock Live and will end with a final performance in San Francisco, CA at the Regency Ballroom on October 16th. The singer-actress will be performing in twelve cities including Orlando, Atlanta, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Washington, Chicago, Tempe, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
Emails I Can't send
The new album is Carpenter's fifth album and is full of subtle references to her love triangle with Joshua Basset and Olivia Rodrigo. Emails I Can’t Send was No. 23 on the all-genre Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks. Speaking on what inspired the album’s title, the Eyes Wide Open singer said the album “captures a really important time in my life.”
She went on to explain, “When I wrote the actual title track, I was [using] one of the emails that I had written to myself, and I just said out loud: ‘That’s the name of the album!’” “Then every song kind of came from that place. Every song came from those emails or messages or whatever my way of coping was at the time. I think it captures a really important time in my life,” she explained.