Dakota Johnson Goes Casual While Enjoying A Green Juice

Dakota Johnson wears casual like it was specially made for her. The actress' newest project, Madame Webstarted filming this Fall, bringing her into the public eye more often than usual this month.

Her go-to outfit is a pair of denim jeans worn with a sweater or biker jacket and comfortable shoes. More importantly, Johnson always has a drink (healthy smoothie or coffee) to ensure she's equipped to play her role for the day.

The actress' location fashion has become a thing as fans flock to catch her on set, even for a few minutes.

On October 12, last week, Johnson wore wide-legged blue jeans with a knitted sweater top tucked in and her shoes hidden underneath the pant's frayed hem. She packed her brunette hair up with a clip and left her signature bangs falling over her black sunglasses.

Her accessories were light, with tiny earrings in her pierced ears, a chunky blue beaded necklace, and a big black handbag. Then, as expected, she had a half-finished green smoothie in her transparent cup.

Becoming Julia Carpenter A.K.A. Madame Web

Johnson's Madame Web fashion is close to her real-life style; we're tempted to think she influenced wardrobe somehow. Set photos released to the public showed the actress in blue jeans, a black top, and a red leather jacket paired with black lace-up boots.

She also had her hair down in a straightened style with bangs (again, her everyday look). More pictures showed her in a Taxi, on the driver's side, and in a train station. Upon closer inspection, we could also make out the change in tops despite Johnson repeating her red leather jacket.

Who's Madame Web?

Madame Web, a.k.a. Julia Carpenter, is from an alternate universe, Earth-616, and is the second Spider-Woman. She gained her powers through government experimentation while creating superhuman soldiers. She became a government agent with Spidery-Psionic powers.

In the comics, she's always wearing a red leather jacket like we see Johnson doing on set. We don't know what direction Sony would take yet as details are kept under wraps, but we assume there'd be enough from the source material (Marvel's Comics).

Who Else Is Coming On Board?

Other stars joining Johnson in this movie include Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. Movie reviewers suspect the production company is staying mum to lower and possibly remove all expectations from fans' minds.

That way, what they see is what they get, unlike Morbius featuring Jared Leto in the titular role, which was a disaster despite being a Box Office hit.

