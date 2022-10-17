Dakota Johnson Goes Casual While Enjoying A Green Juice

Dakota Johnson wears casual like it was specially made for her. The actress' newest project, Madame Web, started filming this Fall, bringing her into the public eye more often than usual this month.

Her go-to outfit is a pair of denim jeans worn with a sweater or biker jacket and comfortable shoes. More importantly, Johnson always has a drink (healthy smoothie or coffee) to ensure she's equipped to play her role for the day.

The actress' location fashion has become a thing as fans flock to catch her on set, even for a few minutes.