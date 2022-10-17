Kim Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Balenciaga Dress

Every Kim Kardashian era starts with a hair change and new style, as she's mentioned and we've noticed. The reality TV star and business mogul is currently in her bleached blonde era, and you know silver-haired Kim will always slay.

In August, she attended the This is About Humanity (TIAH) 4th Annual Fundraiser wearing a skintight Balenciaga dress with her silver-white hair. Also, she became the face of Balenciaga last year, leading to a series of appearances in clothing styled by the French house's creative director, Demna.