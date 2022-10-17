Kim Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Balenciaga Dress

Every Kim Kardashian era starts with a hair change and new style, as she's mentioned and we've noticed. The reality TV star and business mogul is currently in her bleached blonde era, and you know silver-haired Kim will always slay.

In August, she attended the This is About Humanity (TIAH) 4th Annual Fundraiser wearing a skintight Balenciaga dress with her silver-white hair. Also, she became the face of Balenciaga last year, leading to a series of appearances in clothing styled by the French house's creative director, Demna.

Wearing Balenciaga By Demna

Kim Kardashian attends the fourth annual fundraiser
Getty | Stefanie Keenan

Kardashian showed off her hourglass figure in a skintight black dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves. The top clung to her body like a second skin, teasing her bra which was undoubtedly SKIMS (her shapewear brand).

The mother of four paired her look with neon green boots and black-lens sunglasses while straightened silver hair fell to one side of her face. Kardashian also notably returned to her nude makeup style, wearing a barely noticeable lipstick shade but for the lip liner.

A Charitable Affair

Kim Kardashian and the co-founders of TIAH
Getty | Stefanie Keenan

This Is About Humanity (TIAH) is a charity organization launched by Elsa Collins, Zoe Winkler, and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade to help fund migrant families separated at the border. Not only do they care for those still awaiting the court's judgment but they reunify them once their cases are settled.

Kardashian's involvement in the 4th annual fundraiser is fitting as she's also started a Justice Project and Prison Reform to help hopeless legal cases.

Becoming A Lawyer

Kim Kardashian outside the TIAH 4th annual fundraiser
Getty | Stefanie Keenan

"I really do believe that if people do a crime, they need to do the time. But it’s a matter of, what is that fair [amount of] time?"

Those were Kardashian's words to TIME when explaining the motive behind her Justice Project. The reality TV star studied to pass the bar and become a lawyer like her birth father, Robert Kardashian.

In 2019, she wrote the baby bar exam and failed, then attempted three more times before achieving success in 2021. Although she's not a lawyer yet, she's on her way to becoming one and a powerful one.

The Justice Project

Kim Kardashian sits on a panel for the Justice Project
Getty | David Livingston

Even before getting her legal license, Kardashian used her influence to advocate the case of unjust imprisonments. Her highest profile release was of three women in 2020, including Alice Marie Johnson, a then-64-year-old woman held for 19 years for a "non-violent drug charge."

Recently, she's been speaking up for rappers Gunna and Young Thug, embroiled in a RICO case with their song lyrics entered as evidence. You can see updates on her Instagram feed or during The Kardashians show on Hulu.

