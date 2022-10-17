Marvel Halts Production On One Of Their Highly Anticipated Movies

Blade was temporarily shut down after it lost its director, Bassim Tariq. Per Comicbook, Marvel will start a new search for a director in November 2022. The production is reported to start in early 2023 and the movie is to release on November 3, 2023. The release date of Blade might still be shifted as it is almost impossible for the movie to be released then.

A source shared that Marvel is seeking to employ the best director for the action-thriller. They had believed it would not take long to replace Tariq but the director seat has been empty for two weeks. Since the production of the movie has been put on hold, Marvel can focus on finding the best director for the highly anticipated thriller.