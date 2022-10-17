Marvel Halts Production On One Of Their Highly Anticipated Movies

Marvel has put a pause on one of its highly anticipated movies. The production for the action-thriller movie, Blade, has reportedly been temporarily shut down. The reason for the halt in production points to the flick losing its director.
Marvel Halts Production On Newest 'Blade' Movie
Blade was temporarily shut down after it lost its director, Bassim Tariq. Per Comicbook, Marvel will start a new search for a director in November 2022. The production is reported to start in early 2023 and the movie is to release on November 3, 2023. The release date of Blade might still be shifted as it is almost impossible for the movie to be released then.
A source shared that Marvel is seeking to employ the best director for the action-thriller. They had believed it would not take long to replace Tariq but the director seat has been empty for two weeks. Since the production of the movie has been put on hold, Marvel can focus on finding the best director for the highly anticipated thriller.
Marvel Has A New Writer For 'Blade'
A new writer has been hired for the project which also includes rewriting the script. The first script was written by Tariq and Watchmen writer, Stacy Osei-Kuffour. The script is now actively being rewritten by Moon Knight alum Beau DeMayo. In a statement to THR, Marvel shared that although Tariq was no longer a director, he would remain an executive producer of Blade. Hollywood scooper Jeff Sneider reported that there was an argument about the script having lackluster action. "I am told that the current Blade script is roughly 90 pages."
Newest 'Blade' Movie Loses Their Director
The movie was already in active pre-production in Atlanta. The filming of Blade was supposed to start in November. It is rumored that Tariq had a clash with new Blade actor Marhershala Ali and that the director left due to some arguments about the movie's script.
Tariq had tried to include another element to the movie script which Ali did not approve. Marvel released a statement about Tariq's departure saying, "We appreciate Bassam's talent and the work he's done getting Blade to where it is." The former Blade director also released a statement. Tariq shared he felt honored to be working with Marvel. He also added he was eager to see the works of the next director.
The Lead Actor For The Newest 'Blade' Movie
The original Blade movie which was released in 1998 featured Wesley Snipes as the lead actor. The movie was a great hit for Marvel before X-Men. In 2002, Blade II was released followed by the release of Blade: Trinity in 2004. However, the newest Blade movie stars Oscar-winner, Marhershala Ali.
It has not been confirmed if Snipes will appear in the reboot. The actor also confirmed he is yet to be approached by Marvel. Hopefully, the Snipes might star in the movie as The script is being rewritten.