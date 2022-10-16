'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Speaks Out About J.K. Rowling Controversy

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the franchise's creator, J.K. Rowling. Tom is famous for portraying the ill-mannered Slytherin, Draco Malfoy, in the Harry Potter film series. The movie's fans remember Tom's character for his blonde hair and dislike for Harry, whose character was portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe.

Although Harry Potter is a famous and much-loved movie, its creator, Rowling, found herself in the news for the wrong reasons in 2020. The renowned author shared controversial tweets about transitioning from one sex to another. In one of her tweets, Rowling pushed against using inclusive language related to transgender women. She implied that transgender women are not women, and recognizing them as such meant erasing the experiences of women.

Rowling was criticized for her tweets, which many, especially the LGBT+ community, termed transphobic. However, the author has denied she is transphobic. Recently, Tom shared his thoughts on the drama surrounding Rowling when he spoke to The Independent. Find out what he said below.