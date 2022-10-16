Katherine Langford Looks Breathtaking In Red Dior Suit

Looking flawless as she posed by a white wall and the DIOR sign, Katherine sent out a soft smile while posing with one hand in her pant pocket. The actress had oped for a chic and three-piece-effect suit, one boasting black lapel detailing, luxurious fabrics, plus a tailored and long jacket that perfectly flattered her fit frame.

Katherine further donned a black shirt beneath the suit as she went for block colors, adding black and pointed-toe stiletto heels to add height to her frame. The 13 Reasons Why star wore her blonde locks up in a chic-messy bun with side bangs and a bold red lip to match her outfit.