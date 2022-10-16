Katherine Langford is stunning as she rocks one of the hippest designers around. The Australian actress, 26, attended her first Dior show at the end of September, and she ensured that the prestigious invite was marked on her social media. Posting to Instagram, Katherine showed off her sizzling figure in a classy and tapered pantsuit, also going for a bold shade of red that defined statement chic. The post even gained celebrity attention from another famous face.
Katherine Langford Looks Breathtaking In Red Dior Suit
Stuns In Red Dior Pantsuit
Looking flawless as she posed by a white wall and the DIOR sign, Katherine sent out a soft smile while posing with one hand in her pant pocket. The actress had oped for a chic and three-piece-effect suit, one boasting black lapel detailing, luxurious fabrics, plus a tailored and long jacket that perfectly flattered her fit frame.
Katherine further donned a black shirt beneath the suit as she went for block colors, adding black and pointed-toe stiletto heels to add height to her frame. The 13 Reasons Why star wore her blonde locks up in a chic-messy bun with side bangs and a bold red lip to match her outfit.
Honor's All Hers
In a caption for her 30 million+ fans, Langford wrote:
"@dior + @mariagraziachiuri ❤️ merci for having me at my first dior show - you sure know how to treat a lady x." Dior is known for partnering up with high-profile acting faces and inviting them to its Paris Shows - HBO actress Alexandra Daddario was a prominent face both this year and last.
Topping replies is actress Camila Mendes, who wrote: "Stunning!!" One week earlier, clearly proving that she's in demand across the board, Katherine posted from a Milan rooftop, showing off a stunning Prada look as she tagged the luxury Italian designer.
Says Beauty Is Part Of The 'Job'
Katherine has opened up on her celebrity status and the fame that her high-profile career has brought.
"I did not want to do this job for the celebrity. It was Selena Gomez, producer of 13 Reasons Why, who convinced me to be accessible on social networks, in order to establish a link with the young people in distress who identified themselves as Hannah," she told L'Officiel, mentioning Rare Beauty founder and singer Selena Gomez.
Mental Health Means Something
Much like Gomez, who has taken social media breaks on account of the pressure, Langford seeks a link. “I think early on, just having roles that resonate with mental ill-health, was so important. But I'm quite an empathetic person,” she told Glamour.