Emma Chamberlain Looks Incredible As She Gives A Tour Of Her $3.8 Million Home

Emma, 21, has snagged herself a four-bedroom property overlooking the Hollywood Hills. The Calvin Klein influencer enjoys open and closed spaces at her home, a deep-soaking tub in a bathroom with double vanities, plus a sleek kitchen space and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Emma bought the home in March 2020, where she enjoys over 4,000 feet of space. In September, Architectural Digest posted a video of Emma offering fans a tour to its Instagram, writing: "Today, we're heading to California to take a tour of internet sensation, @emmachamberlain's sun-drenched L.A. home. Designed in collaboration with @proem_studio, the house deftly mirrors its inhabitant’s chill, laid-back vibe."