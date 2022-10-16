Emma Chamberlain is going places and has been for a while - the proof is that she's purchased a gorgeous property worth $3.8 million. The YouTuber, Instagram star, and Chamberlain Coffee founder kicked off her career by being herself, and it looks like it's paying off. The podcast host, who now also fronts luxury designer Louis Vuitton, has been giving fans a tour of her stylish pad via Architectural Digest.
Emma Chamberlain Looks Incredible As She Gives A Tour Of Her $3.8 Million Home
A Wowing Starter Pad
Emma, 21, has snagged herself a four-bedroom property overlooking the Hollywood Hills. The Calvin Klein influencer enjoys open and closed spaces at her home, a deep-soaking tub in a bathroom with double vanities, plus a sleek kitchen space and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Emma bought the home in March 2020, where she enjoys over 4,000 feet of space. In September, Architectural Digest posted a video of Emma offering fans a tour to its Instagram, writing: "Today, we're heading to California to take a tour of internet sensation, @emmachamberlain's sun-drenched L.A. home. Designed in collaboration with @proem_studio, the house deftly mirrors its inhabitant’s chill, laid-back vibe."
Now This Is 'Working From Home'
The 2022 Met Gala face was fully profiled by the magazine, one also known for featuring the likes of mogul Kim Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.
“I work from home, so I wanted to create something completely personal and comfortable,” Chamberlain stated. “I brought in references from many decades and design eras, and I tried to meld them into something that feels not only cohesive but new. It wasn’t about following the rules or sticking to one aesthetic. I tried to approach it with lightheartedness and an open mind.”
Running An Empire
Emma now retails her Chamberlain Coffee as a full-time gig that's more than just the odd coffee grind, mug, or merch bag. She's also followed by over 16 million on Instagram, where recent posts have seen her tagging luxury jewelry brand Cartier, plus the Louis Vuitton label she fronts.
"I’m a mood board type of girl. I scoured every corner on the internet, every weird, deep hole on Pinterest," Emma continued of her home.
The 'Secret' To Her Success
Some might say it's authenticity, but fan interaction and engagement are what the brands are noticing as they snap Emma up.
"If anyone is curious about the secret to @emmachamberlain’s success, the answer lies in the rapturous comment threads appended to her online postings and press, where certain words—funny, authentic, candid, relatable, real—crop up time and again," AD further states.
Emma is reported to be worth $12 million.