Jlo attended the event with Ben Affleck, and the two looked stunning. However, Ben complimented his wife's outfit in a flecked charcoal suit. What a formidable pair! It would be an understatement to say that evening; they didn't try to steal the show.

In July, Lopez and Affleck wed incognito in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple remarried in Georgia the following month in a more formal ceremony.

Ben and Jlo have a long history together because they started dating in 2002 and got engaged in 2003 before calling off their nuptials and ending up apart.