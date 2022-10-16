Billie Eilish Stuns In Sheer Gucci Top

The Bad Guy crooner displayed her smooth-looking skin in a sheer black Gucci top with the monogram forming crisscross patterns all around the fit. The long-sleeved top covered parts of her fingers but left her painted nails on display. Eilish opted for colorful acrylics while sporting one knuckle ring on her middle finger. She kept her eyes shielded in brown-framed dark shades while rocking curtain bangs.

The 20-year-old posed near a pink Cadillac with her arms resting on the ride. Altogether, the star gave off major retro vibes. Eilish held her signature straight while captioning the post with three lollipop emojis. The Happier Than Ever crooner also tagged Gucci in the caption.