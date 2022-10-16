Billie Eilish took the Gucci monogram to the next level in a beautiful moment as she flashed a new look for her 106 million Instagram admirers. The music star looked dazzling, flying the famous symbol of the fashion franchise and looking effortlessly fashionable while at it. Please scroll down to see the Grammy winner own her fashion game.
Billie Eilish Stuns In Sheer Gucci Top
Retro Gucci Moments
The Bad Guy crooner displayed her smooth-looking skin in a sheer black Gucci top with the monogram forming crisscross patterns all around the fit. The long-sleeved top covered parts of her fingers but left her painted nails on display. Eilish opted for colorful acrylics while sporting one knuckle ring on her middle finger. She kept her eyes shielded in brown-framed dark shades while rocking curtain bangs.
The 20-year-old posed near a pink Cadillac with her arms resting on the ride. Altogether, the star gave off major retro vibes. Eilish held her signature straight while captioning the post with three lollipop emojis. The Happier Than Ever crooner also tagged Gucci in the caption.
Billie Eilish's Sense Of Style
Many fans would attest to how Eilish burst into the music scene and defied her music and message. The same can be said of her style as Eilish stamped her place with baggy T-shirts and shorts. However, the star has shown her penchant for spontaneity, often giving way to high-end looks from time to time. An instance was when Fans saw her express her fashion versatility at the 2022 Met Gala event.
What Eilish's Style Defines
For her eclectic streetwear choices, Eilish's sense of fashion often represents the laid-back nature of the Gen Z movement. Her style consists of bleached hair, primarily seen in either blonde or green, some chunky jewelry, and huge sneakers and boots. Eilish made quite an impact after dropping her debut album in 2019, catching the attention of big-shot fashion franchises like Gucci and Chanel.
It is also noteworthy that her style was pivotal enough for these brands to switch up their styles to suit hers. While her fashion is aesthetically pleasing, it also represents a deeper meaning for the singer.
Eilish At The 2022 Met Gala
The 2022 Met Gala symbolized an iconic style moment in Eilish's spotlight career. She duly owned the Gilded Era theme, appearing in a Gucci ball gown that exuded a Victorian princess's grace. Her outfit was a vintage corseted look reminiscent of regents. When speaking about her epic look, the young adult noted that most of the materials put together were recycled from waste products to make them eco-friendly.