Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Megan Thee Stallion
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Geri Green

Megan Thee Stallion is turning heads in another figure-flaunting look. The "WAP" rapper made Saturday Night Live "Stallion Night Live" this weekend, going on-screen and showing off her figure in a jaw-dropping and sheer bodysuit, also sharing her outfit on her Instagram. The Texas-born sensation put her every curve on show with a rearview to open, delighting her 30 million followers and gaining over 1.1 million likes.

Megan went glam in a black and skintight bodysuit, complete with high heels, as she made SNL a Hot Girl night.

The Latest

'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Speaks Out About J.K. Rowling Controversy

A True Story Thriller Miniseries Just Dethroned 'Dahmer' As #1 On Netflix

UberEats Customer Is Flabbergasted That 50% Tip Seems To Be The Standard

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

McDonald's Worker Shares Tip For Getting Extra Sauce

Bodysuit Game Strong

Megan Thee Stallion
Getty | Scott Dudelson

Megan opened her gallery while posing confidently from the set in New York City. She stood in a sheer and lightly embellished bodysuit with long sleeves, wearing black heeled sandals and dramatic drop earrings.

The Savage x Fenty ambassador added luxurious and luscious long curls that cascaded down her back, plus a heavy face of makeup complete with blue eyeshadow and a matte lip. All but one photo showed the star posing with her back to the camera - she closed her gallery facing it and showing off her curves from the front.

Entertainment

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

By Ashabi Azeez

'Stallion Night Live'

Megan Thee Stallion
Getty | Mike Coppola

In a caption, Megan told fans: "Hotties y’all ready for #stallionnightlive 😛 @nbcsnl." The soiree saw her perform "Plan B" and "NDA" in front of a pumped audience.

Megan continues to make headlines for channeling her real-life emotions into her hard-hitting lyrics, notably doing so on her latest EP as she alleges that rapper Tory Lanez was behind her July 2020 shooting - she was shot in the feet.

Mindy Kaling Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss In Sexy Skintight Mini Dress

Watch Gal Gadot's Stylish Outfit Changes

Opening Up On 2020 Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion
Getty | Taylor Hill

Speaking to Rolling Stone this year, Megan revealed:

“What nobody knows is, I had to get the surgery the same night. I stayed in the hospital in California for maybe four days. Then I was in New York for a while. Both of my legs wrapped up. I could not walk. I still have bullet fragments in my feet right now. I was very scared that I was not able to be Megan Thee Stallion no more. And I was f*cked up.”

Hot Girl For Life

Megan Thee Stallion
Getty | MEGA

Tory is currently facing one account of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and one count of carrying a concealed and unregistered weapon - he has pled not guilty in the high-profile case and could face up to 22 years behind bars if found guilty.

Megan, meanwhile, has bounced back and is living her best life.

Read Next

Must Read

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

Simone Biles Welcomes ‘Baby Biles’ To Her Family

'So Much Bigger Than Arnold!': Fans In Awe After Seeing Lou Ferrigno Looking Huge Next To Arnold Schwarzenegger

'I Live In Fear Of Being Michael Scott': Mindy Kaling On Her Kind Of Humor

This Lily Collins Thriller Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.