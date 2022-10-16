Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Megan Thee Stallion is turning heads in another figure-flaunting look. The "WAP" rapper made Saturday Night Live "Stallion Night Live" this weekend, going on-screen and showing off her figure in a jaw-dropping and sheer bodysuit, also sharing her outfit on her Instagram. The Texas-born sensation put her every curve on show with a rearview to open, delighting her 30 million followers and gaining over 1.1 million likes.

Megan went glam in a black and skintight bodysuit, complete with high heels, as she made SNL a Hot Girl night.