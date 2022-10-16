Kylie Jenner Slays In Sexy Mini Dress For Date Night

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a romantic date last week, making their first public appearance in a while. The couple has had an on/off relationship since they were first linked about five years ago after she broke up with the rapper Tyga.

Jenner and Travis share two children - Stormi Webster, born in 2018, and a son whose name remains unknown, held this year, a day after Stormi's birthday. Her son's conception surprised everyone since she and Travis announced their separation in 2019.

However, they quarantined together in 2020 and announced their reunion as a couple that year.

Kylie Jenner Glams Up In PVC Material

Kylie Jenner in a skintight black dress
Getty | MEGA

Jenner wore a skintight black minidress with a square neckline and thin straps paired with knee-high pointed-toe stiletto boots. The businesswoman styled her hair in a surly long black style swept to the side, revealing tiny stud earrings.

The PVC material hugged her famous curves and contrasted her fair skin like the dark creamy nude lipstick she wore. Jenner also accessorized the outfit with a black mini tote that was so tiny you could barely see it in her hands.

Travis Scott Chooses A Laidback Fashion Style

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott leaving the restaurant in West Hollywood
Getty | MEGA

Travis, known for a laidback fashion style, wore an all-black outfit with few prints. A black graphic tee-shirt with white images, ripped jeans, sneakers, a snapback face cap with yellow printed letters, and sunglasses.

The rapper accessorized his look with diamond jewelry - a double-layered necklace and rings. His jacket was different shades of black and grey with more yellow writings on the back. They keep their relationship hush-hush and share only what they will with the media.

Getting The Tea From 'The Kardashians'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott leaving the West Hollywood restaurant
Getty | Joce jfizzy/Bauer-Griffin

Thankfully, we have The Kardashians on Hulu for all the juicy gossip, including the news that Jenner and Travis changed their son's name from Wolf. The young mogul also shared her childbirth experience in the confessional session.

Although her first child, Stormi, made her experience a severe Post-Partum, she was mentally prepared with the second baby. It didn't make things easier, though, as she underwent mental strain and physical changes.

Embracing Her Feminine Energy

Kylie Jenner in a lace dress with stockings
Getty | Marc Piasecki

Perhaps most of the mental stress came from hiding her pregnancy from the world in 2017. However, Jenner shared her pregnancy journey via Instagram last year, including a short video montage of Travis discovering her pregnancy and body changes.

She deleted the video almost immediately despite making a record 150 million+ views. Jenner said she's embracing the feminine energy and new curves with no regrets.

Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process. I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby.

