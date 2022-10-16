Kylie Jenner Slays In Sexy Mini Dress For Date Night

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a romantic date last week, making their first public appearance in a while. The couple has had an on/off relationship since they were first linked about five years ago after she broke up with the rapper Tyga.

Jenner and Travis share two children - Stormi Webster, born in 2018, and a son whose name remains unknown, held this year, a day after Stormi's birthday. Her son's conception surprised everyone since she and Travis announced their separation in 2019.

However, they quarantined together in 2020 and announced their reunion as a couple that year.