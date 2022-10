Controversial series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has just been dethroned as Netflix's most-watched series by another true-crime thriller after 21 consecutive days of holding the top spot of the daily chart.

The Watcher, also created by Ryan Murphy, is currently the platform's most-streamed series in over 60 countries worldwide. The chilling tale of a family's nightmare in suburbia has captured the attention of true-crime fans, who are now clamoring for a second season.