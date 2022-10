Olivia Wilde shows once again that the strained relationship between her and her Don't Worry Darling leading lady, Florence Pugh, is non-existent. She made a daring move by posing half-naked on her cover portion of Elle's Women In Hollywood issue in solidarity with Pugh's "Free the Nipples" movement.

The director maintains rumors of tensions on the movie set are false. She's taken every opportunity to speak highly of Pugh and supports her extra-curricular activities.