People love asking for extra sauces with their drive-thru fast food orders. Employees, however, sometimes snub the request, leaving customers disappointed and sauce-less. According to one McDonald's employee, there is a proper way to order extra sauce to ensure the crew doesn't forget to put them in your bag.

Fast food worker @mskokochanell, who calls herself "Your Fav McDonald's Manager" on her bio, shared her PSA on TikTok and got over 30,000 views.

Scroll down to watch the video.