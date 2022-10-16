Elizabeth Hurley recently had a sweet reunion with her Hollywood colleague, Brendan Fraser, and she did not hesitate to display her sense of style. The actress gave fans a tantalizing view while rocking a sensational glam. Hurley's reunion with Fraser was quite heartwarming, and her ageless glow was hard to miss. Scroll below to see her stand out.
Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Major Cleavage In Touching Reunion With Brendan Fraser
Something Sensational For The Gram
Hurley and Fraser have a history of starring as lead characters in the same movies, like their longtime roles in the comedy-fantasy movie, Bedazzled. Hurley stepped out in grand style and made an appearance at the special screening of Fraser's critically acclaimed latest flick, The Whale.
The lifestyle lover slipped her curvy figure into a grey sequined dress that bore elastic bands around her torso. Running across the band was a plunging neckline and a generous view of her ample cleavage. Hurley had no hair out of place, rocking a nude makeup look with smiley eye details. She posed with her former costar as the duo shared a sweet smile for the camera. Fraser looked equally dashing in a grey suit and blue inner shirt. An excited Hurley captioned the post:
"What a thrill to meet up with my old friend Brendan Fraser and see his brilliant new movie @thewalemov. Brendan is one the nicest men on earth. I have the best memories of shooting Bedazzled-a mere 22 years ago."
Brendan and Hurley In Bedazzled
In 2000, the The Royals and The Mummy star played major roles in Harold Ramis' adaptation of 1967's Bedazzled. Hurley plays the devil who manifests a series of desires for Fraser's character Elliot. The devil granted Elliot seven wishes but found a way to sabotage his one true desire, a woman he had been secretly interested in for many years.
The Brenaissance
It's the Brenaissance season, a time to see Fraser take up his Hollywood A-list status again after being away from the spotlight for a long time. The action movie star has been getting recognition long overdue in the movie industry, ad it is safe to say he is back on his feet with newer roles in movies like "The Whale."
The unreleased flick is a psychological drama that sees him play a morbidly obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter. He has also been cast in Martin Scorsese's latest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, alongside fellow icons like Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Inside Brendan Fraser's Hollywood Career
Fraser's years as a Hollywood hunk date back to the late 1980s. The American-Canadian actor burst into the Hollywood scenery in 1988. He gained recognition for his roles in movies like 1997's George of the Jungle, Furry Vengeance, Looney Tunes: Back In Action, Airheads, and The Mummy. he also has a successful small screen run in series like Texas Rising, The Affair, and his most recent, Doom Patrol.