Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Major Cleavage In Touching Reunion With Brendan Fraser

Hurley and Fraser have a history of starring as lead characters in the same movies, like their longtime roles in the comedy-fantasy movie, Bedazzled. Hurley stepped out in grand style and made an appearance at the special screening of Fraser's critically acclaimed latest flick, The Whale.

The lifestyle lover slipped her curvy figure into a grey sequined dress that bore elastic bands around her torso. Running across the band was a plunging neckline and a generous view of her ample cleavage. Hurley had no hair out of place, rocking a nude makeup look with smiley eye details. She posed with her former costar as the duo shared a sweet smile for the camera. Fraser looked equally dashing in a grey suit and blue inner shirt. An excited Hurley captioned the post:

"What a thrill to meet up with my old friend Brendan Fraser and see his brilliant new movie @thewalemov. Brendan is one the nicest men on earth. I have the best memories of shooting Bedazzled-a mere 22 years ago."