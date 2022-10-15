'Most Of Them Weren't Right': David Gordon Green Dishes On 'Halloween Ends' Alternative Endings That Didn't Make The Cut

As the spooky season begins, so do the cliché horror flicks return to the cinema from classic favorites to remakes and new stories. These Halloween movies spurn villains that become pop culture icons and make for the scariest costumes.

One of these iconic characters is Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise. Although the original movie came out in the later 1970s, it got a remake treatment in the late 2010s. Halloween Ends is the latest and final installment per movie director David Gordon Green

'Halloween Ends' Is The Last Of The Trilogy

Green's trilogy started in 2018 with most of the original cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, who's become the face of the franchise. Then Halloween Kills came in 2021, with the final installment, Halloween Ends, premiering this month.

The director promised this was the end of the Masked assassin while explaining the uniqueness of his trilogy. Although he embraced classic horror tropes, Green ensured Halloween Ends added its twists to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Synchronizing The Storylines

Halloween Ends picks off four years after the second movie in Green's Trilogy, Halloween Kills. The lead character, Lauri Strode (Curtis), lives quietly with her granddaughter until a young murderer disrupts their routine. The movie is available on streaming via Peacock and in theatres for cinema lovers.

Green said he wrote the story the same year as Halloween Kills for synergy when asked about ending the franchise. Also, knowing they had an emotional fanbase spanning generations, the pressure was intense on him as the director.

Working On The Perfect Ending

Responding to questions on how he satisfied the audience with the ending of this trilogy, Green said he tweaked the script severally. He also had people watch these endings to have a real feel of the cinematic audience's possible reactions. It wasn't hard to do because Green felt they were wrong.

Most of them weren't right to begin with. I could look at 90 percent of the movie and then throw an ending on to see what would happen.

Although he shot one ending for the final cut, Green acknowledged the potential of rearranging the sequences for a different outcome.

At Peace With Letting Go

Green's at peace with the ending he created and expressed that with the lack of a post-credit scene at the movie's end. He's aware there may be a revival along the line and doesn't begrudge its possibility.

We've said what we need to say; we're confident we've had a good time doing it and don't want to overstay our welcome.

The director knows people would inevitably spoil the movie on social media and even though it's bad theatrical manners, it's great promotion for the movie.

