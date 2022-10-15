'Most Of Them Weren't Right': David Gordon Green Dishes On 'Halloween Ends' Alternative Endings That Didn't Make The Cut

As the spooky season begins, so do the cliché horror flicks return to the cinema from classic favorites to remakes and new stories. These Halloween movies spurn villains that become pop culture icons and make for the scariest costumes.

One of these iconic characters is Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise. Although the original movie came out in the later 1970s, it got a remake treatment in the late 2010s. Halloween Ends is the latest and final installment per movie director David Gordon Green.