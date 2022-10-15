Viola Davis Details How She Used Her Own Trauma To Play A Warrior In Maria Bello's 'The Woman King'

The Finding Me star disclosed how she and her sisters were exposed to sexual assaults at a young age. Similarly, her character in The Woman King portrayed a scene in a slave market, where Nanisca (Davis) ambushed the film miscreant, General Oba of the Oyo empire in a trial to start a war.

Unfortunately, every time she neared Oba, she came face to face with the man who sexually assaulted her hence, the monstrous expression that envelopes her face afterward.

During an Oscar Award for her role in the 2016 Film Fences, Davis talked about how she intends to use her stance to change how black women are seen.

"What is in my power is to change the narrative that we are more than the label that people have put on dark-skinned women. To change the way black women are seen, especially within the industry". Davis said.