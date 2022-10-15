The Woman King actress Viola Davis exhibited a masterpiece portrayal of the African epic, but she owes her sterling performance to a longtime pain. She recently shared a painful experience she had in the past. This traumatic experience helped her interpret her role in the movie perfectly. Davis played the character of Nanisca in the film, a role that led the female warriors (Agojie) in the kingdom of Dahomey.
Viola Davis Details How She Used Her Own Trauma To Play A Warrior In Maria Bello's 'The Woman King'
How Does Viola Davis's Past Experience Relate To Her Role In The Woman King Movie?
The Finding Me star disclosed how she and her sisters were exposed to sexual assaults at a young age. Similarly, her character in The Woman King portrayed a scene in a slave market, where Nanisca (Davis) ambushed the film miscreant, General Oba of the Oyo empire in a trial to start a war.
Unfortunately, every time she neared Oba, she came face to face with the man who sexually assaulted her hence, the monstrous expression that envelopes her face afterward.
During an Oscar Award for her role in the 2016 Film Fences, Davis talked about how she intends to use her stance to change how black women are seen.
"What is in my power is to change the narrative that we are more than the label that people have put on dark-skinned women. To change the way black women are seen, especially within the industry". Davis said.
About The Movie, The Woman King
The Woman King movie is a 2022 movie directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. It is an ancient epic movie prompted by the true occurrences in the Dahomey kingdom (one of the strongest African states in the 18th and 19th centuries).
It tells the story of the African Nations led by all female warriors to fight against the slave trade.
The movie was written by Maria Bello and Dana Stevens. The cast includes Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Sheila Atim, and Thuso Mbedu, amongst others.
Is The Woman King Movie Linked To Actual History?
Per IMDb, the plot centers on the historical Dahomey kingdom in West Africa. King Ghezo employs all female warriors called the Agojie. The movie shows the Dahomey kingdom forced to pay tribute to the neighboring Oyo empire based on facts.
Although the nation of Benin, the Agojie, King Ghezo, and Oyo is real, King Ghezo isn't the great leader the movie portrays.
Also, the female soldiers (Agojie) are real, but many of the characters portrayed are unreal.
Did The Dahomey Kingdom Oppose Slave Trade?
The most inaccuracy is the kingdom's connection to slavery. In The Woman King movie, Nanisca and Ghezo vow to end the practice of slavery, but in reality, King Ghezo was one of the most terrible slave trade dealers in West Africa.
He instructed his Armies to kidnap innocent people to trade them to the Portuguese as slaves. This also implies that slavery was Dahomey's primary source of wealth and power. Not only did King Ghezo never try to end slavery, but he also fought to keep it.