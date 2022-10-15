Emma Watson Stuns In Prada Lace Dress And Tailored Jacket Combo

Emma Watson is stunning in a classy and leggy look as she promotes the Prada brand she now fronts. The British actress, who once came as the face of British designer Burberry, now represents the Italian label Prada's Beauty and its fragrance.

In a recent public appearance, Emma rocked up in her usual understated elegance, opting for a chic and boxy jacket and minidress look while enjoying a photo op. The Harry Potter actress was also donning the socks and heels trend, one mogul Kim Kardashian would likely approve of.