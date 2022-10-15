Emma Watson Stuns In Prada Lace Dress And Tailored Jacket Combo

Emma Watson
Getty | Paul Bruinooge

Entertainment
Geri Green

Emma Watson is stunning in a classy and leggy look as she promotes the Prada brand she now fronts. The British actress, who once came as the face of British designer Burberry, now represents the Italian label Prada's Beauty and its fragrance.

In a recent public appearance, Emma rocked up in her usual understated elegance, opting for a chic and boxy jacket and minidress look while enjoying a photo op. The Harry Potter actress was also donning the socks and heels trend, one mogul Kim Kardashian would likely approve of.

Stuns For Prada Event

Emma Watson
Getty | David M. Benett

Emma was in London, U.K., for the official launch of Prada Paradoxe, the brand's latest fragrance and one she is the face of. The actress, of course, wore apparel from the legendary designer - she went for a floral and lacy minidress that flashed her toned legs and bore the PRADA logo on the chest. The white-collared dress was feminine, but there was an androgynous edge as Emma sported her neutral and gray jacket.

The star also wore dark gray socks and black Mary Jane heels while clutching a glitter silver Prada bag.

Entertainment

Fronting Prada's Fragrances

Emma Watson
Getty | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

Emma both directed and starred in her Prada campaign, telling WWD:

“I think it was serendipitous that Prada came to me with this project. It was around the time when I had decided in my heart and my head, that I wanted to direct something. I found the concept of being a woman who’s a paradox so interesting."

"Something that really stuck out to me when I was sent the idea for the fragrance was that Prada is about upstream narratives. And I instantly though, ‘Oh my god, that’s me. That’s how I feel.’ I feel like I’m always running against the current," she added.

You Ask, You Get

Emma Watson
Getty | Paul Bruinooge

In an Instagram share also shouting out Prada, Emma let her army of followers know how it all went.

"When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later, and I'm able to share the results of the faith they shared in me, with all of you," she wrote.

Pleasure Is All Hers

Emma Watson
Getty | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

"I can't wait to share this piece of my art, and hope that you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it. I could never have done this without my unbelievable team of collaborators. Thank you for your time, commitment, talent, and passion," she added.

