Hailey Bieber And Kylie Jenner Paint Their Bodies Green For Spooky Season

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner took to social media to share their spooky pizza night adventure and their excitement for Halloween. With Halloween fast approaching, it makes sense that the two best friends can't wait to show everyone a fantastic collection of costumes they have in store. The two appeared in sleeveless black dresses and long, black gloves while having their skin painted green. The color green could represent various characters, but the overall witchy aesthetic brought life to their fit. They both look like they had an "Evil" good time.

Check out their outfits below.

Hailey posted an Instagram picture of Kylie posing in the bathtub on October 13. Jenner exuded a noticeably evil aura with her green makeup against her tight black dress, gloves, and choker necklace. A dummy skeleton was seen snuggled up to by Kylie Skin's founder.

Although we can only speculate what they thought when they came up with this collaboration, we believe it to be a phenomenon. The mother of two is surrounded by various eerie decorations in the bathroom set. The numerous lit candles, lit bats, moss on the windowsill, and even floating candle sticks all contribute to the eerie atmosphere.

They decided to take the spooky adventure outside, so it appeared that it didn't end in the bathroom. The beauty mogul, however, posted a video to TikTok chronicling the journey. Kylie could be heard saying, "My friends took me to go get pizza," as the video started, but the Rhode founder entered the scene first as Jenner got out of the car.

As they walked down the street, she asked cheekily, "Why is everyone staring at us?

Bieber responded, "I don't know because I feel like we're dressed so normal."

The mother of two agreed as Hailey Bieber continued, "So it makes no sense."

The camera caught a glimpse of a man dressed as a construction worker as they entered the restaurant, which indicates that Justin was with them, as Kylie's caption suggests.

As Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner, commented on Hailey's post, it's not just the beauty moguls' fans who are crazy about their looks. She wasn't the only family member to have something to say about the picture, Khloe added her remark too: "Wtf is happening? 

They have just started the trend for the best Halloween season, and we are sticking around for all the gorgeous outfits we can see. Other celebrities like Ashley Graham also offered their opinions on the shoot. But who wouldn't?

Kylie announced the Batman collaboration collection, which includes an eyeshadow palette, eyeliner set, two lip glosses, matte paint lipstick, and illuminating highlighter, would be launching on October 19 to demonstrate how passionate she is about Halloween.

It's safe to say Kylie is the queen of Halloween because she has a long tradition of releasing makeup products with a Halloween theme.

