Hailey Bieber And Kylie Jenner Paint Their Bodies Green For Spooky Season

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner took to social media to share their spooky pizza night adventure and their excitement for Halloween. With Halloween fast approaching, it makes sense that the two best friends can't wait to show everyone a fantastic collection of costumes they have in store. The two appeared in sleeveless black dresses and long, black gloves while having their skin painted green. The color green could represent various characters, but the overall witchy aesthetic brought life to their fit. They both look like they had an "Evil" good time.
Check out their outfits below.