Customer Is Flabbergasted That Texas Roadhouse Served Her Kraft Mac And Cheese

Tiktok stills
TikTok | @the1andonlynina

TikTok
Cha Miñoza

Eating out at a restaurant is a treat and customers understandably want to get their money's worth. If you are served instant food but charged restaurant prices, would your eating experience still be positive?

One customer shared her disappointment over getting served Kraft mac and cheese side with her order at Texas Roadhouse. TikTok user Laz Nina (@the1andonlynina) uploaded a video on the popular sharing platform and sparked a discussion among her followers.

“Not the kraft macaroni and cheese!!” she captioned the now-viral video, which has gained over 60,000 views.

Scroll down for the video.

Diner Exposes Texas Roadhouse For Serving Kraft Mac And Cheese

In the video, Nina expressed her frustration over her order. With the camera pointed directly at her plate of food, viewers could see that her mac and cheese side order was indeed not made from scratch, as the restaurant promised.

“Tell me why I came to Texas roadhouse and you how know the prices are, I decided to get a side of mac and cheese,” Nina's voice can be heard in the video. “And tell me why, why is that Kraft macaroni and cheese? Don’t play with me, Texas Roadhouse you gotta do better.”

TikTok

'Made From Scratch' Sides

It wouldn't be such a surprise to customers if Texas Roadhouse wasn't known for its "made from scratch" sides. According to the restaurant's fact sheet, the sides they serve are all handcrafted.

The restaurant, and its made-from-scratch food, had previously been featured by Mashable in an article titled "Read This Before You Eat At Texas Roadhouse Again". The post detailed all the good reasons why you should experience eating at the restaurant. "In addition to hand-cutting steaks and making those yummy rolls from scratch, Texas Roadhouse also makes all their sides items, salad dressing, and even croutons from scratch."

Other TikTokers Shared Their Mac And Cheese Experience

Many of Nina's followers thought that her frustration was valid, especially since the restaurant's menu items are not cheap.

“My husband and I went to Texas Roadhouse yesterday, and he ordered the pulled pork barbecue platter and requested mac and cheese as one of his sides…imagine our surprise when he received Kraft Mac & Cheese in a separate plastic bowl!! You’re paying between $10-$15 a plate and they’re serving a 0.69 cent out of the box mac and cheese which does not compliment the meal at all. This is beyond disappointing when you’re expecting a restaurant quality side dish. Not going back,” a diner shared on Trip Advisor.

Some Explained That The Menu Discloses The Kraft Item

There were several TikTokers who explained that the menu in the branches they visited clearly discloses the Kraft mac and cheese. Others shared that their branches served the controversial food item homemade.

“The menu at our local Texas Roadhouse clearly states that it’s Kraft – does your Texas Roadhouse not say that on the menu?” a commenter said.

“Our Texas Roadhouse in Viera Florida has homemade Mac n cheese,” someone else countered.

