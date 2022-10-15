Customer Is Flabbergasted That Texas Roadhouse Served Her Kraft Mac And Cheese

Eating out at a restaurant is a treat and customers understandably want to get their money's worth. If you are served instant food but charged restaurant prices, would your eating experience still be positive?

One customer shared her disappointment over getting served Kraft mac and cheese side with her order at Texas Roadhouse. TikTok user Laz Nina (@the1andonlynina) uploaded a video on the popular sharing platform and sparked a discussion among her followers.

“Not the kraft macaroni and cheese!!” she captioned the now-viral video, which has gained over 60,000 views.

Scroll down for the video.