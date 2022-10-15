Man Warns Employee Who Put Soap In Her Coffee Creamer To Stop Co-Workers From Using It

A TikTok user recently went viral after sharing hacks on how they have tried to stop their coworkers from taking from their coffee creamer. The TikToker complained of the incessant usage and then took matters into their hands, trying some unconventional remedies.

However, after coming across the clip that could be hazardous to the alleged users of the coffee creamer, another TikTok creator stitched the clip to share their advice and two cents.

The Coffee Creamer Dilemma

A TikTok user, Hannah Marle, with handle @ur_fav_auntie, tried to solve her coffee creamer dilemma by letting her followers know that her coworkers were doing too much already as they kept taking her coffee creamer incessantly. The content creator showed herself at the kitchen sink filling up an empty coffee creamer container with liquid wash soap and opening the tap to get it foamy. The caption read:

"When the people at work keep stealing my coffee creamer without asking!"

While the famous monkey spinning monkey TikTok sound played, Marle filled the coffee creamer bottle with water and shook it vigorously to get the foams popping up. She then kept the item in what seemed to be her locker at work. Other TikTok users filed to the comment section in droves, sharing laughing emojis as they found the clip hilarious. However, others suggested that the owner of the coffee creamer could try labeling the item with her name.

Solution For The Coffee Creamer Owner

Marle's coffee creamer thief clip went viral within weeks, garnering over 600k views and different reactions. Among the many reaction videos was that of TikTok user @urgaybestfrannn. The clip began with parts of the original clip showing the employee filling up an empty coffee creamer container with liquid wash soap. While doing so, they explained that they had had several occurrences when their coworkers took part in the real content without permission and went behind their backs to take more.

At this point, the clip switched to the stitch showing the account owner disproving the coffee creamer owner's method. In the reaction video, the user noted that the employee could end up with serious legal issues by filling up their container with liquid soap. He proceeded by stating:

"I at work, I literally put a tape around where you can unscrew it, and then I put tape on top of it. If somebody drinks [the original poster’s creamer], and they get really sick, you can get into a lot of trouble.”

Tape It Up!

@urgaybestfrann continued by reiterating that it was best the coffee creamer owner taped it up, label the container with her name, and also "make it difficult for them [creamer thieves] to get into it." The TikTok user who was sure this option would work better ended the clip by adding, "They'll stop I promise."

Was The Employee Doing Something illegal?

Similar to the liquid wash soap situation is the viral TikTok clip of a woman who added laxatives to her creamer. This clip caught the attention of a lawyer who stated that it was illegal if it was intended for someone else to use it.

However, many social media users who weighed in on the coffee creamer dilemma felt the employee was well within her rights to add anything she deemed fit. Someone noted that when they had a similar issue at their place of work, they added a ghost pepper to their soup and found out it was the HR lady stealing it all along.

