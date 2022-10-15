Man Warns Employee Who Put Soap In Her Coffee Creamer To Stop Co-Workers From Using It

A TikTok user, Hannah Marle, with handle @ur_fav_auntie, tried to solve her coffee creamer dilemma by letting her followers know that her coworkers were doing too much already as they kept taking her coffee creamer incessantly. The content creator showed herself at the kitchen sink filling up an empty coffee creamer container with liquid wash soap and opening the tap to get it foamy. The caption read:

"When the people at work keep stealing my coffee creamer without asking!"

While the famous monkey spinning monkey TikTok sound played, Marle filled the coffee creamer bottle with water and shook it vigorously to get the foams popping up. She then kept the item in what seemed to be her locker at work. Other TikTok users filed to the comment section in droves, sharing laughing emojis as they found the clip hilarious. However, others suggested that the owner of the coffee creamer could try labeling the item with her name.