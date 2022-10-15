Man Warns Employee Who Put Soap In Her Coffee Creamer To Stop Co-Workers From Using It

Marle's coffee creamer thief clip went viral within weeks, garnering over 600k views and different reactions. Among the many reaction videos was that of TikTok user @urgaybestfrannn. The clip began with parts of the original clip showing the employee filling up an empty coffee creamer container with liquid wash soap. While doing so, they explained that they had had several occurrences when their coworkers took part in the real content without permission and went behind their backs to take more.
At this point, the clip switched to the stitch showing the account owner disproving the coffee creamer owner's method. In the reaction video, the user noted that the employee could end up with serious legal issues by filling up their container with liquid soap. He proceeded by stating:
"I at work, I literally put a tape around where you can unscrew it, and then I put tape on top of it. If somebody drinks [the original poster’s creamer], and they get really sick, you can get into a lot of trouble.”