Ulrika Jonsson Slams Heidi Klum's 'Uneasy' Lingerie Shoot With Daughter Leni Olumi Klum

Penning a damning article in The Sun, Ulrika wrote:

"I have two daughters, one is about to turn 22 and the other 18. They sometimes — sometimes — agree to feature on my Instagram ," adding:

"The youngest one is absolutely categorical about me never using a filter in her presence, which is fair enough. But then she’s not 55, like her ma. If I asked them to pose next to me in a lingerie photoshoot or even, God forbid, “twinning” with me, I wouldn’t even get a response, just a glare that says “NO”. Mentioning her status as a mother, she also said: "I don’t see my daughters, nay, any of my children as commodities. They are their own people."