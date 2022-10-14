Ulrika Jonsson Slams Heidi Klum's 'Uneasy' Lingerie Shoot With Daughter Leni Olumi Klum

Heidi Klum
Getty | Daniele Venturelli

Ulrika Jonsson isn't too impressed with model Heidi Klum posing in her underwear with her daughter Leni. The media personality is currently making headlines for shading the America's Got Talent judge, saying that her posing with Leni is inappropriate.

Heidi, 49, posted to Instagram with her 18-year-old daughter for a lingerie shoot. The photos showed the blonde stunning in a heavily embellished monochrome bra, complete with slightly sheer briefs. Flaunting her killer figure, Heidi looked fresh-faced and youthful while wrapping her arm around Leni, who wore a plunging and cleavage-baring bra and undies set covered in lacy detailing.

Ulrika Gives It The Thumbs-Down

Ulrika Jonsson
Shutterstock | 842245

Penning a damning article in The Sun, Ulrika wrote:

"I have two daughters, one is about to turn 22 and the other 18. They sometimes — sometimes — agree to feature on my Instagram," adding:

"The youngest one is absolutely categorical about me never using a filter in her presence, which is fair enough. But then she’s not 55, like her ma. If I asked them to pose next to me in a lingerie photoshoot or even, God forbid, “twinning” with me, I wouldn’t even get a response, just a glare that says “NO”. Mentioning her status as a mother, she also said: "I don’t see my daughters, nay, any of my children as commodities. They are their own people."

Not A Fan Of 'Plugging'

Heidi Klum
Getty | Daniele Venturelli

Ulrika, 55, concluded: "Today you could be mistaken for thinking the celebs are touting their daughters, showing them off for all the world to see what beautiful creatures they are.

It feels uncomfortably like some kind of advertising. Grandstanding, exhibiting and plugging their daughters for all to see."

Cash Rolling In

Heidi Klum with Leni
Getty | Gotham

The shoot came as a promo for the lingerie brand Intissimi, where Heidi wore the Pretty Flowers triangle bra. In a caption, the Project Runway alum wrote:

"Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel. Check out our favorite styles online and in all Intimissimi stores and explore “the art of Italian lingerie."

BTS Shoot

Heidi Klum with Leni
Getty | Udo Salters

Heidi also shared a BTS video showing the shoot and featuring her daughter Leni.

Here, she wrote: "Creative director ….my longtime friend @thomashayoThanks for making us feel confident all day singing and dancing in our @intimissimiofficial." Celebrities posing with their children for promos is nothing new, though - moguls Kylie Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian, plus queen bee Kim Kardashian have also done this.

