Ulrika Jonsson Slams Heidi Klum's 'Uneasy' Lingerie Shoot With Daughter Leni Olumi Klum

Ulrika Jonsson isn't too impressed with model Heidi Klum posing in her underwear with her daughter Leni. The media personality is currently making headlines for shading the America's Got Talent judge, saying that her posing with Leni is inappropriate.
Heidi, 49, posted to Instagram with her 18-year-old daughter for a lingerie shoot. The photos showed the blonde stunning in a heavily embellished monochrome bra, complete with slightly sheer briefs. Flaunting her killer figure, Heidi looked fresh-faced and youthful while wrapping her arm around Leni, who wore a plunging and cleavage-baring bra and undies set covered in lacy detailing.