'So Much Bigger Than Arnold!': Fans In Awe After Seeing Lou Ferrigno Looking Huge Next To Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno are two names you can't miss when discussing bodybuilding in America and worldwide. Both men made names for themselves by competing early in their careers and moving on to the film industry.

Ferrigno won the International Federation of Body Builders Mr. Universe competition twice, while Schwarzenegger is a 7x Mr. Olympia champion. However, it doesn't stop fans from comparing their successes and sizes, especially when they stand together.

Unlike what you'd expect, both men aren't rivals and built a cordial relationship over the years.