'She Smoked You!': Jonathan Owens Was Flabbergasted By Simone Biles' Training Routine When He Attempted It

Simone Biles and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, are quite the power couple among new-generation sports stars, and the story of their meeting will never get old. During a recent interview, Owens shared that funny story again alongside a cute follow-up moment between him and the number Gymnast in the world right now.

Although Owens didn't know about his fiancée's career when they first started dating, he soon discovered it when they went public. Following that, he didn't realize just how intense the gymnastics training could get and learned the hard way.

Owens Shares A Sweet Story About Biles

Biles challenged him to a rope race without disclosing that she did it daily as a gymnast. Biles won the challenge, and the interviewer said it looked too easy for the Olympic gold medalist.

He said she pushes him to be the best because he knows she'd also critique his work since she's a competitive athlete. It wasn't the first time Biles challenged him to a one-on-one competition as she invited him to her Snapchat show this year.

Taking Competitive To A New Level On 'Daring Simone'

The new Snapchat show, Daring Simone, has the athlete doing dares with close friends, family, and sometimes colleagues on camera for entertainment. In the pilot episode, she went against Owens in a Football throwing competition and netted six balls out of ten.

Although she was losing initially, her determination to one-up her fiancé helped her concentrate. Biles also admitted that he played at a disadvantage with one broken arm and not being a quarterback.

The Texan safety player brought his best foot forward because he knew losing would make Biles boast for a long time. Check out the show on Snapchat to find out who won and her other show, Simone vs. Herself.

Each Other's Cheerleaders

Regardless of the competition, they're the most supportive of each other on and off the field. Biles joined the campaign for the new season by becoming a cheerleader in a Texans uniform with the number 36 for Owens.

Per her Instagram account, the game season is her best period because she gets to watch her man play on the field.

Updates On The Wedding Plans

Meanwhile, the couple is closer to getting married as they've begun preparations for the big day. Despite their busy schedules, Owens and Biles picked out their venue, the gymnast's two dresses from Galia Lahav in L.A., and worked on their guest list last Summer. All left is for them to pick a date and walk down the aisle.

