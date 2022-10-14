Meet Mimi Erotic, The New 'Tiger King' Who's On The Run

Meyer has been invested in exotic animal trading for over a decade and as far back as 2010. Even at the time, she often veered into chaotic situations one of which was the dilemma she left her then-landlord from Texas. According to the landlord who preferred to be identified as AP, Meyer moved into his home with her children and "dogs." At the time she was a single mom in her 20s.

The issues started after Meyer refused to pay her rent for months. AP explained:

"And then four months goes by, she has never paid me one dollar in rent. And I say, ‘Hey, listen, you’re either going to get out, or I’m going to legally evict you, and that’s going to be that.'"

After imploring her to pay up her debt, Meyer allegedly packed up her things and left the house. AP also stated that she made away with some of his property worth $30,000. He relayed that by the time he did a proper inspection of what was going on in his property, Meyer had 104 dogs in there. He added that she did a lot of damage to the apartment.