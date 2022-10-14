There's a new Tiger King in town, and she does come with her fair share of controversies. With an alias similar to the infamous Joe Exotic of the Tiger King dynasty, Mimi Erotic has been described as a zookeeper who deals in the sale of big cats and other animals. The animal dealer is currently being charged with illegal dealings in animals sale.
Meet Mimi Erotic, The New 'Tiger King' Who's On The Run
Who Is Mimi Erotic?
Real name Trisha Meyer, Mimi Erotic is a 40-year-old mom who has been making shady sales of animals for over many years. The wildlife dealer is known for raising, advertising, and trading exotic animals in places like Colorado, Texas, and California. Through the years, Meyers has been known for switching names often baring monikers like Trissa, Emily, and her real name Trisha. Meyer set up two Instagram accounts that featured distinct content.
One included her display of the animals, while another was focused on her adult content. She also owns an OnlyFans account for the latter purpose. Presently, only the Instagram account tagged mimiseroticworld is still active.
Inside Meyer's Shady Dealings
Meyer has been invested in exotic animal trading for over a decade and as far back as 2010. Even at the time, she often veered into chaotic situations one of which was the dilemma she left her then-landlord from Texas. According to the landlord who preferred to be identified as AP, Meyer moved into his home with her children and "dogs." At the time she was a single mom in her 20s.
The issues started after Meyer refused to pay her rent for months. AP explained:
"And then four months goes by, she has never paid me one dollar in rent. And I say, ‘Hey, listen, you’re either going to get out, or I’m going to legally evict you, and that’s going to be that.'"
After imploring her to pay up her debt, Meyer allegedly packed up her things and left the house. AP also stated that she made away with some of his property worth $30,000. He relayed that by the time he did a proper inspection of what was going on in his property, Meyer had 104 dogs in there. He added that she did a lot of damage to the apartment.
More On Meyer's Dealings
According to reports, where Meyer resettled held a more trouble-filled story. She was said to have been involved in animal sales that resulted in disasters. In 2016, there were several complaints about purchases. One woman from Colorado had complained that she bought a dog from Meyer who at the time went by the name Trissa. However, it turned out that what she saw in the ads was different from what was delivered. The woman stated that she was "fighting for her life."
What She's Currently Indicted With
The most recent atrocity committed by Meyer is in connection to a jaguar named Amador. According to authorities, Amador was abandoned outside an animal sanctuary in California, and this left to a series of investigations. The sanctuary workers tracked down Meter's Instagram page due to the pictures of people posing with a cub that bore the same patterns as Amador. After further scientific findings, it was discovered that it was the one and the same cat.
According to Law & Crime, the investigations carried out showed that Myers sold the cub to Abdul Rahman from Southern California. However, in the process of transportation, the animal was abandoned outside the Lions, Tigers & Bears rescue located in Alpine.
Rahman and Meyer earlier had a dealing where she sold him a marmoset monkey and presently the pair have been charged with four counts of trafficking of endangered species.