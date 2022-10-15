15 Reasons Why Dani Rojas Is The Cutest Character on 'Ted Lasso'

Ted Lasso has quickly become one of the most popular shows on Apple TV+, and a big part of that is due to the lovable characters. One of the standouts is Dani Rojas (played by Cristo Fernandez), who is not only incredibly cute but also fiercely independent and unafraid to stand up for herself. Ted says Dani is like a "joyous, raven-haired golden retriever."

Here are 15 reasons Dani Rojas' most delightful and endearing moments make us impatient for Ted Lasso Season 3. Ted Lasso Season 3 is already in production and is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.