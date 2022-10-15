15 Reasons Why Dani Rojas Is The Cutest Character on 'Ted Lasso'

Cristo Fernandez ted lasso
CNN | CNN

Internet
Mohammed Al Mamun

Ted Lasso has quickly become one of the most popular shows on Apple TV+, and a big part of that is due to the lovable characters. One of the standouts is Dani Rojas (played by Cristo Fernandez), who is not only incredibly cute but also fiercely independent and unafraid to stand up for herself. Ted says Dani is like a "joyous, raven-haired golden retriever." 

 

Here are 15 reasons Dani Rojas' most delightful and endearing moments make us impatient for Ted Lasso Season 3. Ted Lasso Season 3 is already in production and is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.

The Latest

Emma Watson Stuns In Prada Lace Dress And Tailored Jacket Combo

Helena Christensen Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Brendan Fraser Reveals If He Would Do A Fourth 'Mummy' Movie

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Post-Workout Glow

Kyle Richards Sizzles In Plunging Flame Dress At 'Halloween Ends' Premiere

1.  When He Made A Splashy Entrance And Created His Memorable Catchphrase—“Football Is Life”

ted lasso
Buzzfeed | Buzzfeed

TikTok

McDonald’s Worker Pleads With 'Grown A**es' To Stop Ordering Adult Happy Meals After Spending 4 Hours Preparing Them

By chisom

2. Even Though They Were Fighting For The Same Position On The Team And Jamie Was Terrible, He Still Tried To Be Friends With Him.

Ted Lasso
Buzzfeed | Buzzfeed

'Only Here For A Paycheck': Sonic Worker And Her Manager Show They Couldn't Care Less About Customers

TikTokers Flabbergasted Why A Broke Would Man Spend All His Money On HelloFresh, After He Complains Of Going Hungry For 5 Days Due To Delivery Delays

3. When He Got Injured, His First Thought Was Of His Abuela And What She Would Say. Translation: "My Grandmother Warned Me. How Am I Gonna Work Now?”

Ted Lasso
Buzzfeed | Buzzfeed

4. If He Knew You, You Would Never Show Up To A Party Empty-Handed. Dani Told The Team Has A Curse, And Throwing A Bottle Of “Mezcal” In The Fire Will Break It.

Ted Lasso
Buzzfeed | Buzzfeed

5. He Demonstrated The Versatility Of His Catchphrase.

Ted Lasso
Buzzfeed | Buzzfeed

6. When He Denounced Capitalism.

Ted Lasso
reddit | Buzzfeed

7. When He Was Unable To Read The Room's Energy Or Roy's Bad Mood.

Ted Lasso
Buzzfeed | Buzzfeed

8. When Cristo Fernandez Scored An Essential Goal During Richmond's Last Match, It Was Made All The More Impressive By The Fact That He Did It Himself. Before Becoming An Actor And Filmmaker, Cristo Was A Semi-Professional Soccer Player.

Ted Lasso
Buzzfeed | Buzzfeed

9. When He Killed Earl The Greyhound By Accident, He Felt Awful About It.

Ted Lasso
Buzzfeed | Buzzfeed

10. When He Almost Killed Ted The Same Way. It Really Hurts When Someone Hits You With A Soccer Ball, Especially If It Was Kicked By A Pro.

Ted Lasso
Buzzfeed | Buzzfeed

11. But When He Attended Therapy, He Had A Life-Changing Realization.

Ted Lasso
Buzzfeed | Buzzfeed

12. When He Opened Up About His Opinion, He Had On Coffee.

Ted Lasso
Buzzfeed | Buzzfeed

13. Wearing Dress Shoes For The First Time To Rebecca's Dad's Funeral Gave Him A Sense Of What It Feels Like To Walk In High Heels. We Don't Need To See The Whole Picture To Know That Dani Is Using Jamie As A Walking Stick.

Ted Lasso
Buzzfeed | Buzzfeed

14. When He Participated In Crucial Team-Building Activities Like Learning Choreography, It Increased His Ability To Connect With Others And Inspired Him To Work Harder.

Ted Lasso
Buzzfeed | Buzzfeed

15. And Finally, When He Paid Tribute To The Late Earl.

Ted Lasso
Buzzfeed | Buzzfeed

Read Next

Must Read

Mila Kunis Is 'Super Natural' In See-Through Lace Top

Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress

Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Crochet Dress

Scarlett Johansson Poses In Her Sexy Underwear Outdoors

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.